Detroit Lions’ Penei Sewell discusses position change and number selection

The Detroit Lions selected Oregon OL Penei Sewell with the 7th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft last month. He arrives in Detroit already highly acclaimed, having earned the honors of Freshman All-American, Unanimous All-American, and winning the 2019 Outland trophy award as the best FBS lineman.

However, he’ll be undergoing a positional change for his first NFL season. He’ll be switching from left to right tackle, which coincides with the rise of Taylor Decker at his former position.

“It’s not that easy,” he said. “It’s a whole different feel.”

Sewell compared it to a person who is right handed having to suddenly write with their left hand at the same speed as they normally would.

“It’s an adjustment, but I love a challenge and it’s something I’m looking forward to,” he said. “It takes me back to my high school days of growing at the position.”

Sewell will officially be wearing jersey No. 58 this season, which he explained was a tribute to his father.

“My dad, he wore that number when he was in high school,” he said. “I just kind of saw one of his old pictures back when he was like the only person on the field with the tinted visor, and I was like ‘Oh, Pops has some swag!'”

I wanted to carry on his legacy and carry out the dream that we both had, and that’s what I want to do with No. 58.”

