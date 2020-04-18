Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ 2020 7-Round Mock Draft – Final Edition

We are just days away from the 2020 NFL Draft which means we will soon know which players the Detroit Lions will select in each of the seven rounds.

Throughout the offseason, I have been publishing what I believe would be the ‘perfect’ draft for the Lions. It is a blueprint that has changed as the Senior Bowl passed and the first wave of free agency played out.

Now, I feel like I have a good read on what the Lions need and what Lions GM Bob Quinn SHOULD do when he is on the clock in each round. *This is not what I think Quinn WILL do, that piece will come later.

That being said, as the draft approaches, I have big-time doubts that the Lions will be able to trade down as Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly been dropping down draft boards. Because of this, I believe both the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers keep their picks and let the chips fall where they may.

Here is what I believe the Detroit Lions ‘perfect’ 7-round mock draft will look like…if Bob Quinn listens to me. (He does not)

*Note: I used the mock draft simulator on The Draft Network to keep me honest.

If you are familiar with my work, you are aware of the fact that I refuse to overvalue both running backs and wide receivers, which is why I do not have the Lions take either until pick No. 85. I was really hoping to snag LSU WR Van Jefferson at that pick but he was off the board just prior so I went with Tyler Johnson out of Minnesota.

I absolutely LOVE A.J. Epenesa and Raekwon Davis, who both fell into my lap in this particular mock.

In addition, I have been talking about snagging a running back in the 5th and A.J. Dillion has been the guy I think the Lions should target. He will be a great addition to the Lions running back room.

I must say that I will be disappointed if the Lions are not able to trade the No. 3 pick but unfortunately, I think that is how things will play out this year. Damnit, Tua!

Nation, what grade would you give this draft?