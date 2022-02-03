The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be held on Saturday and the Detroit Lions coaching staff will be coaching the American team in the game.

After watching Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, I thought it would be fun to put together my latest Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ 2022 Mock Draft: Pre-Senior Bowl Edition.

In order to put this mock together, I used the Mock Draft Machine on The Draft Network to keep me honest.

As you can see below, I used the No. 2 overall pick to select EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan and the No. 32 pick to pick QB Malik Willis out of Liberty.

Here is the full 7-round mock draft.

*Note: I traded up to pick No. 98 (Gave up a 6th round pick in 2022 and a 3rd round pick in 2023 to make it happen) to select LB Chad Muma out of Wyoming.

As I said, I did use The Draft Network to keep me honest but I would be pleasantly surprised if Willis is still on the board at No. 32, Isaiah Likely is on the board at No. 66, and Bo Melton is available in the 7th round (No. 238)

That being said, if the Lions could somehow land a haul anywhere close to this, they would be ecstatic!