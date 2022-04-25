Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ 2022 NFL Mock Draft [Final Edition]

We are just three days (depending on when you read this) from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft and we will soon know exactly which direction Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes decides to go.

Rumors are flying around everywhere about who will be available when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick but in my Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ 2022 Mock Draft, they will not have the No. 2 overall pick.

As you can see below, my opinion is that it would be ideal if the Lions trade the No. 2 pick to a team like the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for more draft capital.

Though there are a few teams who could potentially trade up to No. 2, I used the Falcons for this exercise.

TRADE:

Lions give No. 2 overall pick to Atlanta Falcons

Lions get picks No. 8, No. 43, and No. 82 from Atlanta Falcons

Here is what I believe the Perfect 2022 NFL Draft would look like for the Lions following their trade with the Falcons.

I have Jermaine Johnson as the No. 3 ranked EDGE behind Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux and though he is a bit older (23) he would be a great fit with the Lions.

Essentially, the Lions would be getting Johnson (No. 8), CB Kaiir Elam (No. 43), and EDGE Drake Johnson (82) instead of staying at No. 2 and getting either Hutchinson or Walker.

*Note: I used The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Simulator to conduct this mock draft.

Round 1 (No. 8 overall) – Jermaine Johnson (EDGE – Florida State)

Round 1 (No. 32 overall) – Lewis Cine (S – Georgia)

Round 2 (No. 34 overall) – Nakobe Dean (LB – Georgia)

Round 2 (No. 43 overall) – Kaiir Elam (CB – Florida)

Round 3 (No. 66 overall) – Trey McBride (TE – Colorado State)

Round 3 (No. 82 overall) – Drake Johnson (EDGE – USC)

Round 3 (No. 97 overall) – Alec Pierce (WR – Cincinnati)

Round 5 (No. 177 overall) – Hassan Haskins (RB – Michigan)

Round 6 (No. 181 overall) – Damone Clark (LB – LSU)

Round 6 (No. 217 overall) – Cade Mays (IOL – Tennessee)