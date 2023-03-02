As the 2023 NFL draft approaches, our Detroit Lions are poised to make a major impact with five picks in the top 100, including the coveted number six overall pick and the number 18 overall pick in the first round. The Lions have been working tirelessly to find the right players to help build a winning team, and with these high-level selections, they have an opportunity to add some serious talent to their roster. With the draft rapidly approaching, the excitement is building for what promises to be an eventful and transformative few days for the Lions and their fans. Here is my Detroit Lions ‘Perfect' 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post Super Bowl Edition

Why it Matters for Lions: A Crucial Opportunity in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is a pivotal moment for the Detroit Lions. With five of the Top 100 picks, they have a unique opportunity to add some key pieces to a roster that demonstrated considerable promise in the latter half of the 2022 season. The Lions won eight out of their final 10 games, a stretch that not only lifted morale but also showcased the team's potential for success. The draft offers the Lions a chance to fortify their strengths and address their weaknesses, and with wise choices, they can position themselves to become a legitimate contender.

Detroit Lions ‘Perfect' 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post Super Bowl Edition

For this first edition of my ‘Perfect' mock draft for the Lions, I am only going to focus on the first three rounds, and the Lions have five of the Top 100 picks in this year's draft. So, without further ado, here we go! For this exercise, I will not be including trades.

Round 1 (Pick No. 6) – Tyree Wilson (EDGE) – Texas Tech

Let me be very clear about something. The best-case scenario for Detroit is if multiple teams trade up ahead of them to select a quarterback, allowing either Jalen Carter or Will Anderson to fall to them at No. 6. Or, if Carter and Anderson are both off of the board, I would love to see Brad Holmes make a deal to move down in the draft. That being said, with this mock draft not including trades, and assuming Detroit has to stay put and pick at No. 6, Tyree Wilson would be a great consolation prize as he could play opposite Aidan Hutchinson for years to come. Wilson is big, long, and versatile, which fits what Detroit is trying to do.

Round 1 (Pick No. 18) – Devon Weatherspoon (CB) – Illinois

Just typing the name Devon Weatherspoon and the Lions in the same sentence gets me excited! If Carter and Anderson are my 1A and 1B best fits for Detroit, Weatherspoon has to be 1C. Though he is a bit undersized, if you watch Weatherspoon on film, it takes about 10 seconds to realize that he is an absolute baller! If he slides to No. 18, Detroit should rush to the podium to make the pick.

Round 2 (Pick No. 48) – Jack Campbell (LB) – Iowa

If these top three picks go as planned, Detroit will have added a player to each level of the defense, which is exactly what the doctor ordered. Jack Campbell has great size for an NFL linebacker and to say he can play in the box would be an understatement. Though he is not the greatest athlete in the world, Campbell would fit nicely alongside Malcolm Rodriguez. Campbell may be a bit of a reach at No. 48, but I already have another player for No. 55, and I don't think the Iowa LB will slide to No. 81.

Round 2 (Pick No. 55) – Zach Charbonnet (RB) – UCLA

I know what you are thinking, “why would the Lions draft a running back in the second round when they already have Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift?” Well, my best guess is that the Lions re-sign Williams before he hits free agency, but I also happen to believe this will be Swift's final season with the team. The NFL Draft is more about building for the future than building for the now, and Charbonnet, who is very durable, would be a great fit for Detroit.

Round 3 (Pick No. 81) – Nick Broeker (OG) – Ole Miss

This could end up being one of my favorite picks if Brad Holmes can land him. My thought is that the Lions will move on from Hal Vatai, which means they will need an offensive guard for the 2023 season. I believe Nick Broeker is talented enough to step in and start at OG for the Lions, and I also think he has the size/ability to eventually play tackle if Detroit needs him to do that. The big question here is, will Broeker slide to pick 81, or will the Lions have to take him at No. 55? In a recent NFL Mock Draft, Chad Reuter has Broeker going at No. 71, so I think my pick is realistic.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions' ‘Perfect' 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions have a lot to gain and a lot to lose in the 2023 NFL Draft. Their recent successes show that they have a foundation for building a winning team, but it's up to their management to choose the right players and make the most of their draft picks. A ‘perfect' draft for the Lions would involve selecting players who can make immediate contributions, fill positions of need, and complement the team's existing strengths. With careful planning and a bit of luck, the Lions can emerge from the draft with a roster that sets them on the path to a successful future.