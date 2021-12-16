Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ 3-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Here we go!

I was going to wait until January before starting my Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ 3-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft series but since the Lions are already eliminated from playoff contention, here we go!

As it stands, the Lions have the No. 1 and No. 23 pick (via Rams) in the 1st Round, N0. 33 (Round 2), and No. 64 and No. 98 (Round 3).

So, without further ado, here is what I believe would be the ‘Perfect’ 3-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft for the Lions at this point in time.

Note: I used the Pro Football Network Mock Draft Simulator to keep me honest.

As you can see, I have the Lions selecting Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson No. 1 overall, and I went against my beliefs and took WR Drake London at No. 24. Then, with the No. 33 pick, I have the Lions selecting their QB of the future, Malik Willis out of Liberty. In the third round, I have the Lions taking a pair of defenders out of Penn State.

What do you think?