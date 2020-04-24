41.2 F
Detroit Lions 'Perfect' Day 2 Mock Draft

The opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and though the Detroit Lions were not able to trade down like I had hoped they would, they were able to grab the player I wanted, Jeff Okudah.

Now it is time to shift our focus to Day 2 of the draft and what I believe would be the ‘Perfect’ outcome.

As you can see below, I have the Lions selecting EDGE A.J. Epenesa in the second round and then DL Raekwon Davis and WR Tyler Johnson in the third round.

There are plenty of players still on the board for the Lions to take in the second round, so I would also not be opposed to Bob Quinn trading down to say No. 40 or so to acquire an additional third-round pick.

If you are interested in seeing my top 3 targets for the Lions in Round 2, please click the link below.

Top 3 options for Detroit Lions in 2nd Round

By Don Drysdale
