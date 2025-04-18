Detroit Lions Perfect 7-Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brad Holmes’ Final Blueprint

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have built a contender by staying true to their identity — and this final 7-round mock draft for the Detroit Lions does exactly that.

With less than a week until the 2025 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes is sticking to his script: draft the best player available. It doesn’t matter what the internet mocks say, or what position fans are panicking about. Holmes and Dan Campbell have made one thing very clear during their tenure in Detroit: they want tough, smart, gritty football players who love the game and love the work. Period.

That philosophy has helped build one of the most competitive rosters in football, and now it’s time to round out that depth chart with players who fit the mold. This is the final version of the “Perfect” 7-Round Mock Draft for the Detroit Lions.

Round 1, Pick 28: Tyler Booker (OG – Alabama)

Tyler Booker is a mauler. A road-grader. A guy who’s going to line up and punch you in the mouth for 60 minutes and love every second of it. The former Alabama standout started for two seasons at left guard and earned All-America honors for his dominant junior season.

Booker’s mentality is what separates him. At the combine, he said: “It’s legal assault out there, and I love football because the brand of football that I play, I make guys not love football anymore.” Tell me that doesn’t scream Dan Campbell.

Booker slides in and competes for a starting guard spot from day one. And with Graham Glasgow entering the final stages of his career and Christian Mahogany still unproven, this is a foundational move.

Round 2, Pick 60: Jack Sawyer (EDGE – Ohio State)

Jack Sawyer plays with violent hands, elite power, and relentless energy. He sets a physical edge and brings a level of maturity that this staff loves.

He’s not just a pass-rusher—he’s a tone-setter. A leader. Someone who holds his teammates accountable and demands the same in return. Adding him to the rotation with Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport would solidify Detroit’s front four and help ensure the Lions can get after the quarterback in waves.

Round 3, Pick 102: Jonas Sanker (S – Virginia)

Jonas Sanker led the ACC in solo tackles in each of the last two seasons. He plays free safety with range, instincts, and the physicality to be a special teams monster right out of the gate.

Let’s face it—it’s unlikely the Lions will be able to extend both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch long-term. Sanker offers insurance, versatility, and leadership. The staff is going to love his makeup.

Round 4, Pick 130: Tory Horton (WR – Colorado State)

Don’t be shocked if the Lions grab a wide receiver before Day 3, but if Horton is still available here, it’s a no-brainer.

Back-to-back 1,100+ yard seasons. A captain. Great hands. Slick routes. Horton gives the Lions depth and a possible future starter, especially with Kalif Raymond and Tim Patrick set to hit free agency next offseason.

Round 6, Pick 196: Tonka Hemingway (DL – South Carolina)

Tonka Hemingway is one of the more intriguing late-round prospects. He lined up all over South Carolina’s defensive front, showing versatility and toughness despite being a bit undersized.

He may need to transition to EDGE at the next level, but his energy, football IQ, and effort level are through the roof. He’s the type of chess piece this staff can develop.

Round 7, Pick 228: Cobe Bryant (CB – Kansas)

A four-year starter with 13 career picks and three All-Big 12 First-Team nods, Cobe Bryant is the definition of gritty. He doesn’t have elite speed or length, but he’s got instincts, toughness, and confidence for days.

He competes like a dude who thinks he should’ve gone in the first round. That’s the type of player Detroit loves to mold.

Round 7, Pick 244: Howard Cross III (DT – Notre Dame)

You want effort? Look no further. Howard Cross III is an energizer bunny at defensive tackle. A three-year starter and team captain at Notre Dame, Cross brings short-area quickness, high-effort reps, and violent hands to the trenches.

He’s not going to anchor against double teams, but as a rotational three-tech, he could be a sneaky contributor for Detroit’s interior pass rush.

Bottom Line: Building with Identity

Brad Holmes isn’t drafting based on social media polls or fan wishlists. He’s building a team—brick by brick—with players who match a specific, unrelenting identity. Toughness. Leadership. Grit.

This final 7-round mock draft doesn’t try to fill every need. It finds players who fit the Lions culture. If Holmes and Campbell walk out of Green Bay with this haul, you better believe Ford Field is going to be rocking in 2025.