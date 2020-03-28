44.9 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions ‘Perfect’ Mock Draft has them trading back twice in Round 1

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

In our latest ‘Perfect’ Detroit Lions mock draft, the Bob Quinn trades back twice in the first round, giving him a total of 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

First, the Lions traded the Miami Dolphins for their No. 1 (5 overall), No. 2 (39 overall), and No. 4 (141 overall) picks. Then, the Lions proceeded to trade the No. 5 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for their No. 1 (No. 7 overall) and No. 3 (No. 69 overall) picks. Making those trades gave them six of the top 100 picks in the draft.

As you can see below, by making those two trades, the Lions were still able to land CB Jeffrey Okudah out of Ohio State with their first-round pick. In the second round, the Lions selected IOL Cesar Ruiz to replace Graham Glasgow, WR Laviska Shenault Jr. to prepare for the future when Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola could be gone, and Zack Baun to play on the EDGE opposite Trey Flowers.

Nation, take a look at the draft below, which was created using the Draft Network’s simulator and tell us what you think.

