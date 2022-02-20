Super Bowl LVI is a wrap and former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are the World Champions for the 2021 season.

For the Lions to finally get to a Super Bowl, they are going to have to make the right moves in free agency and they will certainly have to nail the NFL Draft.

That being said, the Lions currently hold five of the top 100 picks and I believe if they play their cards right, they could land five players who will be starters by the end of the 2022 season.

In my Detroit Lions ‘perfect’ post-Super Bowl 2022 NFL Mock Draft, I used The Draft Network NFL Draft simulator to keep myself honest and I put together a full 7-round mock draft that would have me extremely excited as a Lions fan.

Without further ado, here is my Detroit Lions ‘perfect’ post-Super Bowl 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

ROUND 1

Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE) – This is an absolute no-brainer if he is available. ZERO consideration of Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Roger McCreary (CB) – The Lions need help at the cornerback position and McCreary could end up being a No. 1 CB in the NFL.

ROUND 2

Daxton Hill (S) – Daxton Hill will be even better in the NFL than he was in college. I am crossing my fingers that he is still available at No. 34.

ROUND 3

Christian Watson (WR) – When we look back at the 2022 NFL Draft a few years from now, I predict Watson will be one of the top 3 receivers in the class. (He may even be No. 1)

Chad Muma (LB) – Muma is a freaking tackle machine and though I would love to get him one round later, the Lions don’t have a pick in Round 4 so this is the best move.

ROUND 5

Cade Mays (IOL) – I think the Lions will draft a guard at some point in this draft and Mays is solid. Especially in Round 5.

ROUND 6

Tyler Allgeier (RB) – Jamaal Williams will not be around forever and Allgeier would be a nice replacement to pair up with D’Andre Swift.

Kaleb Eleby (QB) – This pick by me surprised even me but it had to be done because I graduated from WMU. No, Eleby is not the Lions’ QB of the future but they do need a backup who is better than Tim Boyle or David Blough. Eleby won’t be that guy in 2022 but he could be in 2023 (for cheap).

ROUND 7

Connor Heyward (TE/FB/HB) – This pick had Dan Campbell written all over it and it just seems like Heyward is the perfect fit for the Lions.

Nephi Sewell (LB) – Yes, this is the brother of Lions OT Penei Sewell and it is Step 2 of my plan to get three Sewell brothers on the Lions. Noah Sewell (Oregon) was a freshman in 2021 and he will be one of the top LBs on the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Yes, I will mock him to the Lions)