The Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21 on Sunday, and the Detroit Lions PFF grades include a linebacker who needed only 25 snaps to make the list. Detroit improved to 8-2 on the season with the win, while Tampa Bay dropped to 3-7. Here are the top three Lions on each side of the ball, according to PFF.

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) tucks the ball and runs for the first down while being chased by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Chuck Clark led the defense in Detroit Lions PFF grades

Safety Chuck Clark led Detroit’s defense on PFF with a grade of 85.7. He played 69 snaps in the game. Clark had eight combined tackles (two solo), one sack, one TFL, and one pass deflection. He had another solid game for the Lions on defense.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was ranked second on the Lions defense on PFF for this matchup against Tampa Bay. He played 55 snaps and had an 83.5 grade on PFF. Rodriguez had six tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.

Linebacker K.J. Britt was ranked fifth overall in the game, and he was Detroit’s third-best defensive player. He had a 75.1 PFF grade and played just 25 snaps. Britt had three tackles and one TFL in the game.

Jared Goff led the Lions offense on PFF

Quarterback Jared Goff had a strong day for the Lions. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Goff had the highest grade on offense for the team on PFF. He played 58 snaps and had a grade of 88.3.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams round out the top three

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was ranked second on PFF for the Lions on offense. He had an 82.7 grade and played 43 snaps. Gibbs rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He also had four receptions for 20 yards. Gibbs continues to be a workhorse for the Lions on offense.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams was the third-best Lions offensive player on PFF, but he was ranked fourth overall in the game. Williams played 45 snaps and had a 74.5 PFF grade. He caught four passes for 93 yards, an average of 23.3 yards per reception, including a 57-yard touchdown.

The Bears are next on Thanksgiving

This was another huge game for the offense and defense. The Lions will need this kind of performance again in a Thanksgiving showdown with first place on the line against the Chicago Bears, who are also 8-2.