fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gamePistonsTue, Nov 17 at SA · 8:00 PM8-4 · 3rd CentralNext gameRed WingsWed, Nov 18 vs BOS · 7:30 PM8-10-3 · 7th AtlanticNext gameMichigan State SpartansFri, Nov 20 vs ORE · 8:00 PM3-7 · 17thNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 21 vs UCLA · 3:30 PM5-5 · 15thNext gameLionsSun, Nov 22 vs TB · 1:00 PM7-2 · 2nd NFC North2026 seasonTigers76-86 · 11th AL CentralLatest completed season
Next gamePistonsTue, Nov 17 at SA · 8:00 PM8-4 · 3rd Central

Lions Grades Show Who Took Over After Hutchinson’s Injury

Detroit Lions PFF grades graphic after Aidan Hutchinson's injury against the Patriots
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Aidan Hutchinson was gone before the first quarter ended Sunday in Munich, and the Detroit Lions PFF grades from the win over the New England Patriots say the defense did not sag behind him. Cornerback Roger McCreary came away with the highest defensive grade of anyone on the field, and the Lions secondary took most of the rest of the list.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Detroit improved to 7-2 with the 35-10 win, and New England dropped to 5-5. One first-quarter snap cost both teams: Hutchinson sacked quarterback Drake Maye on third down, jumped to celebrate, landed awkwardly and grabbed his right knee, per Yahoo Sports. Maye was hurt on the same play and left with an ankle injury. Richard Knight has the latest on Hutchinson’s knee.

NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots
Football – NFL – Detroit Lions v New England Patriots – Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany – November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots’ Drake Maye on 3rd and goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth Credit: REUTERS (Reuters)

Detroit Lions PFF Grades Favored the Secondary

In the pff.com game recap, three of the five highest-graded defenders in the game were Lions secondary players. McCreary played 59 snaps and received the highest grade of 90.0. He had an interception for Detroit’s defense and finished with six tackles.

Brian Branch was ranked third in PFF’s top defensive players of the game. Branch received an 84.4 grade. He played 59 snaps in the game for Detroit. The Lions defense has been a different unit ever since he returned from injury.

Linebacker K.J. Britt received a 78.6 PFF grade, and he was ranked fourth in the game on defense. He only played 22 snaps in the game for the Lions. Britt recorded four tackles in the game for Detroit.

Safety Chuck Clark was ranked fifth in the game on the defense. His PFF grade was 78.3.

Jahmyr Gibbs Led the Lions Offense

On the offensive side of the football, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs received the top grade at 82.5 by PFF. He rushed for 153 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, an average of 6.95 yards per carry, and caught seven passes for 99 yards. Gibbs played 49 snaps.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was second on offense by PFF. He received an 80.6 grade and played 47 snaps. St. Brown caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 24.5 yards per reception.

Penei Sewell and Christian Mahogany Round Out the List

The other two Detroit players on offense that received grades were Penei Sewell (75.1 PFF grade and ranked fourth) and Christian Mahogany (72.7 PFF grade and ranked fifth). Sewell played 61 snaps in the game and Mahogany played 71 snaps in the game.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy