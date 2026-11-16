Aidan Hutchinson was gone before the first quarter ended Sunday in Munich, and the Detroit Lions PFF grades from the win over the New England Patriots say the defense did not sag behind him. Cornerback Roger McCreary came away with the highest defensive grade of anyone on the field, and the Lions secondary took most of the rest of the list.

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Detroit improved to 7-2 with the 35-10 win, and New England dropped to 5-5. One first-quarter snap cost both teams: Hutchinson sacked quarterback Drake Maye on third down, jumped to celebrate, landed awkwardly and grabbed his right knee, per Yahoo Sports. Maye was hurt on the same play and left with an ankle injury. Richard Knight has the latest on Hutchinson’s knee.

Football – NFL – Detroit Lions v New England Patriots – Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany – November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots’ Drake Maye on 3rd and goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth Credit: REUTERS (Reuters)

Detroit Lions PFF Grades Favored the Secondary

In the pff.com game recap, three of the five highest-graded defenders in the game were Lions secondary players. McCreary played 59 snaps and received the highest grade of 90.0. He had an interception for Detroit’s defense and finished with six tackles.

Brian Branch was ranked third in PFF’s top defensive players of the game. Branch received an 84.4 grade. He played 59 snaps in the game for Detroit. The Lions defense has been a different unit ever since he returned from injury.

Linebacker K.J. Britt received a 78.6 PFF grade, and he was ranked fourth in the game on defense. He only played 22 snaps in the game for the Lions. Britt recorded four tackles in the game for Detroit.

Safety Chuck Clark was ranked fifth in the game on the defense. His PFF grade was 78.3.

Jahmyr Gibbs Led the Lions Offense

On the offensive side of the football, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs received the top grade at 82.5 by PFF. He rushed for 153 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, an average of 6.95 yards per carry, and caught seven passes for 99 yards. Gibbs played 49 snaps.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was second on offense by PFF. He received an 80.6 grade and played 47 snaps. St. Brown caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 24.5 yards per reception.

Penei Sewell and Christian Mahogany Round Out the List

The other two Detroit players on offense that received grades were Penei Sewell (75.1 PFF grade and ranked fourth) and Christian Mahogany (72.7 PFF grade and ranked fifth). Sewell played 61 snaps in the game and Mahogany played 71 snaps in the game.