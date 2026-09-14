Detroit Lions PFF Grades: Aidan Hutchinson Dominates Week 1

The Detroit Lions needed overtime and one final defensive stop to escape the New Orleans Saints with a 31-30 victory Sunday.

The Pro Football Focus grades tell a slightly different story than the scoreboard.

Detroit’s highest grades were concentrated in two places: Aidan Hutchinson on defense and the offensive line on offense. Hutchinson led every Lions defender with a 90.2 grade, while center Juice Scruggs paced the offense at 77.5, according to PFF’s Week 1 evaluations.

That is an encouraging combination for a team that entered the season with questions about its rebuilt offensive line and needed its defensive front to compensate for uncertainty in the secondary.

PFF had already identified Hutchinson as one of the primary reasons for optimism surrounding Detroit entering 2026, and his opener did nothing to change that assessment.

Aidan Hutchinson Starts Fast

Hutchinson’s 90.2 grade was comfortably the best mark on Detroit’s defense.

That matched what showed up on the field. Hutchinson recorded two sacks as the Lions generated five as a team during a game that became increasingly difficult for Detroit’s defense in the second half.

The performance also reinforced why Hutchinson remains the centerpiece of Detroit’s defensive front. Before the season, he made clear that the goal is no longer simply reaching the playoffs or making another deep run. He wants a championship, something he discussed in his blunt preseason message about Detroit’s Super Bowl expectations.

Behind Hutchinson, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez earned an 83.1, followed by rookie defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at 76.9, Derrick Barnes at 73.4 and rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard at 71.6.

Barnes’ grade came alongside one of the more productive box-score performances of the afternoon. He recorded both a sack and an interception.

Secondary Grades Reflect Detroit’s Biggest Concern

The bottom of Detroit’s defensive grading was concentrated largely in the secondary.

Rock Ya-Sin received a 46.1, the lowest defensive grade on the team. Derrick Moore followed at 53.3, while Avonte Maddox finished at 55.6, Jack Campbell at 56.7 and Keith Abney II at 63.2.

Those numbers are difficult to separate from what happened collectively.

New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns as the Saints erased a 21-0 deficit. Chris Olave finished with 182 receiving yards, and Detroit repeatedly surrendered chunk plays as the game progressed.

The Lions survived because they created turnovers, generated pressure and stopped New Orleans’ two-point conversion in overtime. But the coverage performance left obvious work before Thursday night’s matchup with Josh Allen and Buffalo.

One game does not define a secondary. Four days is not much time to fix one, either.

Lions Offensive Line Produces Encouraging Grades

Perhaps the most interesting part of the PFF results came on offense.

Three offensive linemen occupied Detroit’s top three spots.

Juice Scruggs led the offense at 77.5, followed by Christian Mahogany at 76.8 and rookie right tackle Blake Miller at 74.7. Jahmyr Gibbs checked in at 72.8, with Penei Sewell rounding out the top five at 67.5.

Scruggs’ performance is particularly notable considering Detroit’s uncertainty at center entering the season. Cade Mays’ wrist injury opened the door, and Scruggs had already strengthened his case during the preseason when he emerged as a legitimate Week 1 starting option.

Mahogany’s grade came with an important qualifier. He left during Detroit’s opening touchdown drive after suffering an injury and did not return, so his 76.8 came on a limited workload.

Miller’s 74.7 is encouraging for another reason. Detroit invested a first-round pick in him and immediately handed him one of the most demanding jobs on the offense. A solid first NFL grade is a worthwhile start.

Gibbs Produces Without Leading the Grades

Gibbs did not need PFF to confirm his impact.

He carried 29 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns, then added five receptions for 30 yards. His 72.8 grade ranked fourth on Detroit’s offense despite a performance that accounted for 186 yards from scrimmage.

That is also a useful reminder of what PFF grades represent. They evaluate individual execution on a play-by-play basis rather than simply rewarding statistical production.

The lowest offensive grades went to Isaac TeSlaa at 49.1, Tyler Conklin at 49.9, Jameson Williams at 54.7, Brock Wright at 56.6 and Sione Vaki at 56.8.

Williams finished with four receptions for 45 yards, but his grade suggests PFF saw inconsistency beyond the raw receiving numbers.

Detroit will take the victory first.

The grades provide the next part of the evaluation.

Hutchinson looked like Hutchinson. The rebuilt offensive line produced several encouraging performances. The secondary, meanwhile, provided another reminder of exactly where Detroit’s attention must turn before Thursday night.