Detroit Lions PFF Grades: Top 5 and Bottom 5 Defensive Performers vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions' season came to a disappointing end with their 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders. As the team shifts its focus to the offseason, let's take a look at the defensive performances in the heartbreaking defeat. Here are the Top 5 and Bottom 5 performers, based on Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades for players who played 40 snaps or more:

Top 5 Performers (PFF Grades)

Brian Branch (92.9) – SCB Jack Campbell (72.5) – MLB Levi Onwuzurike (68.5) – RE DJ Reader (68.2) – DRT Al-Quadin Muhammad (63.7) – DRE

Bottom 5 Performers (PFF Grades)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (34.5) – FS Za'Darius Smith (39.8) – DRE Kerby Joseph (48.1) – FS Kindle Vildor – (50.4) – RCB Terrion Arnold – (52.9) – RCB



Bottom Line

While the Lions defense struggled as a whole in their loss to the Commanders, a few players stood out with their efforts. Brian Branch continues to be a bright spot, while some defensive veterans will likely need to improve to help the team find success in 2025. With the offseason now upon them, the Lions will need to evaluate these performances and make adjustments to bolster their defensive line and secondary.