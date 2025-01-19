Detroit Lions PFF Grades: Top 5 and Bottom 5 Offensive Performers vs. Commanders

In a devastating 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions saw their playoff hopes dashed, ending their season far earlier than expected. With the loss, the Lions are now eliminated from playoff contention, and their focus will now shift to the offseason. Despite the defeat, a few players shone in the game, while others struggled. Here’s a breakdown of the top and bottom performers based on their Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades for players who played 30 snaps or more:

Top 5 Performers:

Christian Mahogany (RG) – 92.2 Overall Grade Penei Sewell (RT) – 90.1 Overall Grade Amon-Ra St. Brown (SLWR) – 80.3 Overall Grade Jahmyr Gibbs (HB) – 78.9 Overall Grade Frank Ragnow (C) – 74.4 Overall Grade

These players were among the few bright spots for the Lions. Christian Mahogany and Penei Sewell were dominant on the offensive line, providing protection and helping the offense function. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs continued to show their playmaking ability, while Frank Ragnow anchored the offensive line and provided leadership.

Bottom 5 Performers:

Jared Goff (QB) – 53.0 Overall Grade Graham Glasgow (LG) – 53.0 Overall Grade Jameson Williams (LWR) – 57.7 Overall Grade Tim Patrick (RWR) – 62.1 Overall Grade Sam LaPorta (TE) – 64.5 Overall Grade

The bottom five performers struggled in critical moments, which contributed heavily to the Lions’ downfall. Jared Goff had one of his toughest games of the season, impacting the offensive rhythm. Graham Glasgow struggled in pass protection, adding to the team’s offensive woes. Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, and Sam LaPorta couldn’t get going when the offense needed a spark, leaving the Lions unable to execute when it mattered most.

As the offseason begins, the Lions will reflect on their season, learning from both the highs and lows. While some individual performances were solid, the team will need to address these weak spots and find ways to improve across the roster in order to come back stronger next season.