Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Falcons: Offense

The Detroit Lions‘ offense certainly had its ups and downs in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, but there were certainly a few players who stood out, either because they were great (Sam LaPorta), or because they were not so great (Frank Ragnow‘s pass blocking grade). In this article, we will take a look at how each player on the Lions graded out, according to Pro Football Focus.

Top 5 Grades

Sam LaPorta 80.1

Dan Skipper 77.5

Kalif Raymond 77.4

Jared Goff 76.0

Amon-Ra St. Brown 74.8

Bottom 5 Grades

Jason Cabinda 38.7

Brock Wright 40.5

Matt Nelson 43.5

Josh Reynolds 48.8

Marvin Jones Jr. 50.6

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Falcons:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Good Enough

The Detroit Lions' offense in Week 3 featured a mix of standout performers and those facing challenges. Sam LaPorta, Dan Skipper, Kalif Raymond, Jared Goff, and Amon-Ra St. Brown showcased their abilities with impressive grades. However, Jason Cabinda, Brock Wright, Matt Nelson, Josh Reynolds, and Marvin Jones Jr. encountered difficulties during the game. As the season unfolds, the Lions will aim to build on the strengths of their top performers and address areas that require improvement to achieve greater consistency and success.