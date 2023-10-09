Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Panthers: Jared Goff shines for the offense

The Detroit Lions continued their outstanding season on Sunday afternoon as they easily defeated the Carolina Panthers by a score of 42-24 at Ford Field. Heading into the game, there were some concerns on the offensive side of the ball as both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs were ruled OUT. Despite not having two of his weapons, quarterback Jared Goff was brilliant once again, and he ended up as the highest-graded player on the Lions offense, according to Pro Football Focus.

Top 5 Grades

Jared Goff 93.9

Josh Reynolds 91.3

Graham Glasgow 91.1

Craig Reynolds 85.2

Penei Sewell 84.2

Bottom 5 Grades

Jameson Williams 47.4

Brock Wright 49.6

Jonah Jackson 53.1

Antoine Greene 55.4

Dylan Drummond 59.1

Marvin Jones Jr. 57.2

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Panthers:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions extended their impressive season with a convincing 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. Despite missing key offensive weapons in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Jared Goff delivered a stellar performance, earning him the highest grade on the Lions' offense, as per Pro Football Focus. Pro Football Focus also highlighted other top-performing players, such as Josh Reynolds and Graham Glasgow, contributing to the Lions' successful outing against the Panthers.

Bottom Line: Let the Good Times Roll

The Detroit Lions' remarkable season continues to gain momentum, with quarterback Jared Goff leading the way in a dominant victory over the Carolina Panthers. Even in the absence of key players, the Lions showcased their depth and talent, underscoring their potential as a formidable force in the NFL.