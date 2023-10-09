Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Panthers: Jared Goff shines for the offense
The Detroit Lions continued their outstanding season on Sunday afternoon as they easily defeated the Carolina Panthers by a score of 42-24 at Ford Field. Heading into the game, there were some concerns on the offensive side of the ball as both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs were ruled OUT. Despite not having two of his weapons, quarterback Jared Goff was brilliant once again, and he ended up as the highest-graded player on the Lions offense, according to Pro Football Focus.
Top 5 Grades
- Jared Goff 93.9
- Josh Reynolds 91.3
- Graham Glasgow 91.1
- Craig Reynolds 85.2
- Penei Sewell 84.2
Bottom 5 Grades
- Jameson Williams 47.4
- Brock Wright 49.6
- Jonah Jackson 53.1
- Antoine Greene 55.4
- Dylan Drummond 59.1
- Marvin Jones Jr. 57.2
Full Grades
Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Panthers:
TL;DR (too long didn't read)
- The Detroit Lions extended their impressive season with a convincing 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field.
- Despite missing key offensive weapons in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Jared Goff delivered a stellar performance, earning him the highest grade on the Lions' offense, as per Pro Football Focus.
- Pro Football Focus also highlighted other top-performing players, such as Josh Reynolds and Graham Glasgow, contributing to the Lions' successful outing against the Panthers.
Bottom Line: Let the Good Times Roll
The Detroit Lions' remarkable season continues to gain momentum, with quarterback Jared Goff leading the way in a dominant victory over the Carolina Panthers. Even in the absence of key players, the Lions showcased their depth and talent, underscoring their potential as a formidable force in the NFL.