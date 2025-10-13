fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Week 6 PFF Grades: Who Shined and Who Struggled vs. Chiefs?

Detroit Lions PFF Grades
View Comments

The Detroit Lions came up short in their Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling 30-17 in a game where both sides of the ball showed flashes, but also clear weaknesses. Here’s a look at how the Lions graded out according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), highlighting the top and bottom performers on offense and defense (minimum 15 snaps).

Detroit Lions PFF Grades

Top 5 Offensive Players (15+ snaps)

RankPlayerPositionSnapsPFF Offensive Grade
1Sam LaPortaTE5290.4
2Christian MahoganyLG5485.1
3Jameson WilliamsWR4684.0
4Jared GoffQB5480.6
5Penei SewellRT5478.3

LaPorta continues to look like a star-in-the-making, earning the team’s highest offensive grade for Week 6. Christian Mahogany was dominant in pass protection, while Jameson Williams flashed big-play ability.

Bottom 5 Offensive Players (15+ snaps)

RankPlayerPositionSnapsPFF Offensive Grade
1Isaac TeSlaaWR2546.0
2Brock WrightTE3148.3
3Amon-Ra St. BrownWR4856.1
4Dan SkipperLT5456.7
5Graham GlasgowC5462.0

Rookie Isaac TeSlaa struggled to make an impact in the passing game, while Amon-Ra St. Brown, usually one of the Lions’ most consistent performers, had an uncharacteristically quiet outing with a key drop in the first half.

Top 5 Defensive Players (15+ snaps)

RankPlayerPositionSnapsPFF Defensive Grade
1Roy LopezDRT2377.1
2Amik RobertsonLCB6269.3
3Al-Quadin MuhammadRE1765.4
4Alex AnzaloneWLB6465.2
5Aidan HutchinsonDLE6164.8

Rookie Thomas Harper stood out in limited action, showing strong coverage instincts. Roy Lopez made the most of his interior snaps, while Anzalone continued to serve as a stabilizing presence in the middle of the defense.

Bottom 5 Defensive Players (15+ snaps)

RankPlayerPositionSnapsPFF Defensive Grade
1Kerby JosephFS5332.6
2Jack CampbellMLB6449.0
3Tyleik WilliamsDRT3554.1
4DJ ReaderDLT4361.0
5Derrick BarnesWLB5961.2

It was a tough day for the back end of Detroit’s defense. Kerby Joseph had one of his lowest career grades, while Jack Campbell struggled with consistency against Patrick Mahomes’ quick reads and motion-heavy scheme.

Takeaways

  • Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams continue to emerge as reliable playmakers in the passing game.
  • The offensive line was solid in pass protection but struggled in key short-yardage situations.
  • Defensively, the Lions’ coverage unit remains a work in progress, though players like Amik Robertson showed growth.
  • Detroit’s front seven wasn’t its usual dominant self, giving Mahomes more time than usual to find open targets.

The Lions will look to regroup and bounce back on Monday Night Football next week when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments