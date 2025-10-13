Detroit Lions Week 6 PFF Grades: Who Shined and Who Struggled vs. Chiefs?

The Detroit Lions came up short in their Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling 30-17 in a game where both sides of the ball showed flashes, but also clear weaknesses. Here’s a look at how the Lions graded out according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), highlighting the top and bottom performers on offense and defense (minimum 15 snaps).

Top 5 Offensive Players (15+ snaps)

Rank Player Position Snaps PFF Offensive Grade 1 Sam LaPorta TE 52 90.4 2 Christian Mahogany LG 54 85.1 3 Jameson Williams WR 46 84.0 4 Jared Goff QB 54 80.6 5 Penei Sewell RT 54 78.3

LaPorta continues to look like a star-in-the-making, earning the team’s highest offensive grade for Week 6. Christian Mahogany was dominant in pass protection, while Jameson Williams flashed big-play ability.

Bottom 5 Offensive Players (15+ snaps)

Rank Player Position Snaps PFF Offensive Grade 1 Isaac TeSlaa WR 25 46.0 2 Brock Wright TE 31 48.3 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 48 56.1 4 Dan Skipper LT 54 56.7 5 Graham Glasgow C 54 62.0

Rookie Isaac TeSlaa struggled to make an impact in the passing game, while Amon-Ra St. Brown, usually one of the Lions’ most consistent performers, had an uncharacteristically quiet outing with a key drop in the first half.

Top 5 Defensive Players (15+ snaps)

Rank Player Position Snaps PFF Defensive Grade 1 Roy Lopez DRT 23 77.1 2 Amik Robertson LCB 62 69.3 3 Al-Quadin Muhammad RE 17 65.4 4 Alex Anzalone WLB 64 65.2 5 Aidan Hutchinson DLE 61 64.8

Rookie Thomas Harper stood out in limited action, showing strong coverage instincts. Roy Lopez made the most of his interior snaps, while Anzalone continued to serve as a stabilizing presence in the middle of the defense.

Bottom 5 Defensive Players (15+ snaps)

Rank Player Position Snaps PFF Defensive Grade 1 Kerby Joseph FS 53 32.6 2 Jack Campbell MLB 64 49.0 3 Tyleik Williams DRT 35 54.1 4 DJ Reader DLT 43 61.0 5 Derrick Barnes WLB 59 61.2

It was a tough day for the back end of Detroit’s defense. Kerby Joseph had one of his lowest career grades, while Jack Campbell struggled with consistency against Patrick Mahomes’ quick reads and motion-heavy scheme.

Takeaways

Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams continue to emerge as reliable playmakers in the passing game.

and continue to emerge as reliable playmakers in the passing game. The offensive line was solid in pass protection but struggled in key short-yardage situations.

was solid in pass protection but struggled in key short-yardage situations. Defensively, the Lions’ coverage unit remains a work in progress, though players like Amik Robertson showed growth.

remains a work in progress, though players like showed growth. Detroit’s front seven wasn’t its usual dominant self, giving Mahomes more time than usual to find open targets.

The Lions will look to regroup and bounce back on Monday Night Football next week when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.