Detroit Lions Week 6 PFF Grades: Who Shined and Who Struggled vs. Chiefs?

The Detroit Lions came up short in their Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling 30-17 in a game where both sides of the ball showed flashes, but also clear weaknesses. Here’s a look at how the Lions graded out according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), highlighting the top and bottom performers on offense and defense (minimum 15 snaps).
Top 5 Offensive Players (15+ snaps)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|PFF Offensive Grade
|1
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|52
|90.4
|2
|Christian Mahogany
|LG
|54
|85.1
|3
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|46
|84.0
|4
|Jared Goff
|QB
|54
|80.6
|5
|Penei Sewell
|RT
|54
|78.3
LaPorta continues to look like a star-in-the-making, earning the team’s highest offensive grade for Week 6. Christian Mahogany was dominant in pass protection, while Jameson Williams flashed big-play ability.
Bottom 5 Offensive Players (15+ snaps)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|PFF Offensive Grade
|1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|25
|46.0
|2
|Brock Wright
|TE
|31
|48.3
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|48
|56.1
|4
|Dan Skipper
|LT
|54
|56.7
|5
|Graham Glasgow
|C
|54
|62.0
Rookie Isaac TeSlaa struggled to make an impact in the passing game, while Amon-Ra St. Brown, usually one of the Lions’ most consistent performers, had an uncharacteristically quiet outing with a key drop in the first half.
Top 5 Defensive Players (15+ snaps)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|PFF Defensive Grade
|1
|Roy Lopez
|DRT
|23
|77.1
|2
|Amik Robertson
|LCB
|62
|69.3
|3
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|RE
|17
|65.4
|4
|Alex Anzalone
|WLB
|64
|65.2
|5
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DLE
|61
|64.8
Rookie Thomas Harper stood out in limited action, showing strong coverage instincts. Roy Lopez made the most of his interior snaps, while Anzalone continued to serve as a stabilizing presence in the middle of the defense.
Bottom 5 Defensive Players (15+ snaps)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Snaps
|PFF Defensive Grade
|1
|Kerby Joseph
|FS
|53
|32.6
|2
|Jack Campbell
|MLB
|64
|49.0
|3
|Tyleik Williams
|DRT
|35
|54.1
|4
|DJ Reader
|DLT
|43
|61.0
|5
|Derrick Barnes
|WLB
|59
|61.2
It was a tough day for the back end of Detroit’s defense. Kerby Joseph had one of his lowest career grades, while Jack Campbell struggled with consistency against Patrick Mahomes’ quick reads and motion-heavy scheme.
Takeaways
- Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams continue to emerge as reliable playmakers in the passing game.
- The offensive line was solid in pass protection but struggled in key short-yardage situations.
- Defensively, the Lions’ coverage unit remains a work in progress, though players like Amik Robertson showed growth.
- Detroit’s front seven wasn’t its usual dominant self, giving Mahomes more time than usual to find open targets.
The Lions will look to regroup and bounce back on Monday Night Football next week when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.