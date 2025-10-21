Winners and Losers: Detroit Lions PFF Grades From Win Over Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions didn’t just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night—they controlled every aspect of the game in a 24-9 victory. And now that the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades are in, we have a better idea of who stood out the most and who left room for improvement.

Let’s break it down by the numbers.

Top 5 Offensive Players (10+ snaps)

1. Penei Sewell – 89.6 (RT)

The anchor of Detroit’s offensive line continues to play at an All-Pro level. Sewell posted an elite 93.5 run-blocking grade, consistently paving the way for Jahmyr Gibbs’ big runs. He allowed zero sacks and just one pressure on the night—dominant, as usual.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs – 81.9 (HB)

What a night for the second-year back. Gibbs racked up 218 total yards and two touchdowns, including a 78-yard house call that broke the game open. PFF gave him an 84.8 receiving grade and a 79.0 rushing mark, reflecting just how versatile he was.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown – 77.1 (WR)

Even on a “quiet” night, St. Brown led the team with six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. His 75.5 receiving grade tells the story—he continues to be Jared Goff’s most dependable target in clutch spots.

4. Taylor Decker – 71.7 (LT)

Decker was rock solid protecting Goff’s blind side. His 87.0 pass-blocking grade was one of the best on the team, and he helped neutralize Tampa’s edge rush all evening.

5. Tate Ratledge – 69.6 (RG)

The rookie continues to impress. With a 61.7 pass-blocking and 68.7 run-blocking grade, Ratledge held his own against a tough Buccaneers front. The future looks bright for Detroit’s offensive line depth.

Bottom 5 Offensive Players (10+ snaps)

1. Jared Goff – 37.4 (QB)

Simply put, this wasn’t Goff’s sharpest game. Despite the win, he earned a 36.0 passing grade after throwing an interception and missing a few key reads. Detroit leaned on its run game instead.

2. Jameson Williams – 46.6 (WR)

Williams played 58 snaps but recorded zero catches on two targets. His 46.2 receiving grade reflects a frustrating night, one that even led to a couple of cryptic Instagram posts after the game.

3. David Montgomery – 50.6 (HB)

Montgomery was quiet, gaining just 21 yards on 13 carries. His 22.1 pass-blocking grade hurt his overall score despite decent effort in short-yardage situations.

4. Sam LaPorta – 53.8 (TE)

A rare down game for the reliable tight end. LaPorta finished with only 15 receiving yards and a 55.9 receiving grade, struggling to separate from coverage.

5. Brock Wright – 61.9 (TE)

Wright played a total of 37 snaps on offense, posting a very respectable 71.9 passing grade. What brought Wright’s overall grade down was his 55.1 pass blocking and 52.4 run blocking grade.

Top 5 Defensive Players (15+ snaps)

1. Nick Whiteside – 83.9 (RCB)

One of the unsung heroes of the game. Whiteside had three pass breakups, limited YAC, and earned an 84.3 coverage grade—impressive for a young corner thrust into action.

2. Jack Campbell – 83.4 (MLB)

Campbell continues to evolve into the heart of Detroit’s defense. He posted elite marks across the board, including an 80.1 tackling grade and 78.4 coverage grade. His instincts and leadership were on full display.

3. Aidan Hutchinson – 83.3 (DE)

While he didn’t record a sack, Hutchinson was disruptive all night. He tallied 11 quarterback hurries and an 83.3 overall grade, proving pressure doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet.

4. D.J. Reader – 81.1 (NT)

The veteran made his presence felt in limited snaps, earning a 62.6 run defense grade and an 80.2 pass-rush mark. His push up the middle kept Baker Mayfield uncomfortable.

5. Alex Anzalone – 69.3 (LB)

Anzalone had a solid night at the LB position as he posted a 69.3 overall grade. What stood out was his 79.5 tackling grade and his 66.9 coverage grade. He continues to be a leader on the Lions’ defense.

Bottom 5 Defensive Players (20+ snaps)

1. Rock Ya-Sin – 46.2 (LCB)

Despite solid effort (4 tackles, 2 PBUs), his 43.0 coverage grade hurt his overall number. Still, he made several key stops on short passes.

2. Erick Hallett – 55.6 (FS)

Led the team with eight tackles, but a 45.2 tackling grade and missed opportunities in coverage dragged down his rating.

3. Al-Quadin Muhammad – 59.6 (DE)

Muhammad had half a sack and a tackle, but his overall grade from PFF (Consider the source) left something to be desired.

4. Alim McNeill – 59.8 (DT)

This grade is exactly why so many NFL players HATE Pro Football Focus. Now, 59.8 is not an awful grade, but it certainly does not sum up what McNeill did in his first game back since his injury.

5. Amik Robertson – 65.6 (RCB)

Robertson had a very solid night defensively, but when it came to tackling, his 38.0 PFF grade dragged his overall grade down a bit.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ PFF grades tell the story of a team that dominated the trenches and leaned on its star power. Penei Sewell and Jahmyr Gibbs led a balanced offensive attack, while Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson anchored a relentless defense.

Detroit heads into the bye week 6–2, healthy, confident, and sitting atop the NFC North, right where Dan Campbell wants them.