Detroit Lions Photo Gallery Reveals Stars Return To Practice

The Detroit Lions Have Resumed OTAs

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the upcoming NFL season, and the latest photos from their organized team activities (OTAs) have offered some reassuring news for fans. Most notably, tight end Sam LaPorta, who missed the previous open practice session, was back on the field, an encouraging sign given his breakout rookie year.

LaPorta Returns to Practice

Sam LaPorta’s absence from the last open practice raised some eyebrows, especially with no clear reason provided for his absence. However, the latest batch of photos released from Wednesday’s closed session has put any lingering concerns to rest. LaPorta, who had a standout rookie season with the Lions, was seen participating fully in the activities. His return is a significant boost for the Lions’ offense, considering his impressive stats from the previous season, where he notched 889 receiving yards and led all NFL tight ends with 10 touchdown receptions.

A Promising Rookie Year

LaPorta’s rookie campaign was nothing short of remarkable. Emerging as one of the top tight ends in the league, he ranked fifth in yards and first in touchdowns among players at his position. His performance was a key factor in the Lions’ passing game, providing a reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff and a dynamic threat in the red zone.

Photos from OTAs

For fans eager to get a glimpse of LaPorta and the rest of the team in action, the Lions have made several photos from the latest OTA session available on their official website. These images provide a peek into the team’s preparations and individual performances as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season.

Bottom Line

As the Lions continue their offseason program, the return of key players like Sam LaPorta to full participation in practices is a positive indicator of the team’s health and readiness. With his ability to impact the game both as a receiver and a blocker, LaPorta is poised to build on his rookie success and continue to be a pivotal part of the Detroit Lions’ offensive strategy.