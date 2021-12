According to the Detroit Lions, they have placed two more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

CB Mark Gilbert and CB Ifeatu Melifonwu have been placed on Reserve/COVID-19 and are out for Sunday’s game at Denver.

This makes six players in one week.

#Lions CB Mark Gilbert and CB Ifeatu Melifonwu have been placed on Reserve/COVID-19 and are out for Sunday’s game at Denver. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 11, 2021