We are just days away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp and as we previously mentioned, it was just a matter of time before the team announced placed some players on the Active/PUP list.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have placed Jerry Jacobs, Romeo Okwara, and Josh Paschal on the Active/PUP list.

In addition, rookie WR Jameson Williams and Natrez Patrick have been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

The reason why Williams is on the Active/Non-Football Injury list is that injuries that took place in college (or anywhere other than in an NFL game or practice) are not considered NFL football injuries.

#Lions announce the following transactions: Placed Jerry Jacobs, Romeo Okwara and Josh Paschal on Active/PUP Placed Jameson Williams and Natrez Patrick on Active/Non-Football Injury — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 24, 2022

Detroit Lions place 3 on PUP list, make decision on WR Jameson Williams

If a player is placed on the Active/PUP list prior to training camp, they can be taken off at any time. But, while the player is on the PUP list, he may not take part in any training camp practices until he is removed from the list.

One thing to note is that if a player is still not ready to begin practicing or playing when the season begins, they will then be placed on the Reserve/PUP list, where they must remain for a minimum of four games. This rule was recently changed as they had to miss a minimum of six games if they were placed on Reserve/PUP in past seasons.

Here is some further information on the Active/Non-Football Injury rules:

Players who report to training camp injured or ill due to injuries or illnesses sustained outside of NFL practices or games can be placed on the active/non-football injury or active/non-football illness lists while they recover. A player cannot remain on an NFI list if they participate in a practice or game during the preseason. Players on these lists still count towards the 90-man roster limits prior to the start of the regular season. If a player on the active/NFI list is still injured or ill by the final roster cutdown date, they can be placed on the reserve/non-football injury or reserve/non-football illness lists and not count towards the 53-man roster limit.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Realistic expectations for Detroit Lions Jameson Williams

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

