The Detroit Lions placed three players on injured reserve Friday, and while the immediate news involves more injuries, the bigger story could be who is preparing to return.

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Detroit has placed wide receiver Tom Kennedy, offensive lineman Ben Bartch, and linebacker Devin White on injured reserve, officially opening three spots on its 53-man roster.

Lions have placed OL Ben Bartch, WR Tom Kennedy and LB Devin White on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/8F2j5upJkf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 16, 2026

The transactions come during the Lions’ Week 6 bye, giving general manager Brad Holmes an opportunity to reshape the roster before Detroit’s Oct. 25 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

And two important reinforcements could be on the way.

Detroit Lions Place Three Players on Injured Reserve

The Lions’ latest roster transactions mean Kennedy, Bartch, and White must each miss at least four games before becoming eligible to return.

Here’s where things stand with all three players:

Tom Kennedy (WR/Returner): Suffered an MCL injury against Arizona in Week 5 and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Suffered an MCL injury against Arizona in Week 5 and will undergo season-ending surgery. Ben Bartch (OL): Has been sidelined by a foot injury since appearing in Detroit’s Week 2 matchup against Buffalo.

Has been sidelined by a foot injury since appearing in Detroit’s Week 2 matchup against Buffalo. Devin White (LB): Suffered a broken forearm against Arizona and requires surgery. A return later this season remains possible.

Kennedy’s absence creates a particularly important special teams vacancy. Detroit reportedly added veteran return specialist DeAndre Carter to its practice squad, making him one possible candidate to take over those responsibilities.

White’s injury is another setback for Detroit’s defense, although the Lions have additional depth at linebacker. Bartch’s absence, meanwhile, further reduces the team’s offensive line flexibility.

But there’s a potentially encouraging development hidden within these transactions.

Brian Branch and Cade Mays Could Be Next

With three roster spots now available, Detroit has room to activate two players fans have been eagerly waiting to see.

Safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays are both practicing during their return evaluation windows, and each could be available when the Lions return from their bye.

As we previously reported when both players returned to practice, Branch has been recovering from an Achilles injury, while Mays has been sidelined by a fractured wrist.

Branch’s return would be particularly important for a secondary that has struggled with injuries and inconsistent coverage. His versatility would give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another experienced option as Detroit prepares to face Jordan Love and the Packers.

Mays presents a different situation.

Juice Scruggs has performed exceptionally well while filling in at center, meaning head coach Dan Campbell will have a decision to make once Mays is healthy enough to play.

We also highlighted Campbell’s Week 7 target for both players, although neither has been officially activated.

What Happens With Detroit’s Third Open Roster Spot?

If Branch and Mays occupy two of the three available spots, Holmes will still have another opening to address a roster need.

One logical possibility involves Detroit’s return game.

Carter brings extensive NFL experience handling punts and kickoffs, and Kennedy’s season-ending injury gives the Lions a legitimate reason to add another specialist to the active roster.

However, Carter isn’t the only option. Detroit could evaluate its existing practice squad receivers before deciding who provides the best combination of return ability and offensive depth.

The team also has the flexibility to address its secondary, where additional depth could prove valuable even if Branch returns.

The important point is that none of those corresponding moves has been announced.

With the Lions on their bye week, Detroit doesn’t need to rush into filling every vacancy. The coaching staff can evaluate recovering players and determine which additions will best prepare the team for its return.

The team’s official transaction log confirms the three injured-reserve moves, and the openings they created give Detroit a chance to welcome back important contributors without immediately releasing healthy players.

For a team sitting at 3-2 and preparing for a crucial stretch of NFC North games, that’s a valuable bit of flexibility.