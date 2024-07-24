Detroit Lions Place 4 Players on Non-Football Injury List

Wednesday marked the first day in what the Detroit Lions hope will be a lengthy 2024 NFL season. The team, with Super Bowl aspirations, commenced training camp after veterans returned for conditioning tests on Tuesday.

The Lions placed cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Amik Robertson, along with wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tre’Quan Smith, on the Active/Non-Football Injury list Wednesday.

Why it Matters

This development provides rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw an opportunity to secure more reps at the cornerback position. Arnold and Rakestraw are both newcomers to the league.

For the wide receiver battle, Peoples-Jones and Smith will find themselves starting behind their peers for the third wideout spot. Other candidates vying for this position include Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, and Daurice Fountain. Raymond appears to be in the lead after a strong spring performance.

As training camp progresses, the Detroit Lions will be closely monitoring the health and performance of these key players, aiming to build a strong and competitive roster for the upcoming season.