in Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Place 4 Players on Non-Football Injury List

100 Views

Detroit Lions Place Four on Non-Football Injury List at Start of Training Camp

Wednesday marked the first day in what the Detroit Lions hope will be a lengthy 2024 NFL season. The team, with Super Bowl aspirations, commenced training camp after veterans returned for conditioning tests on Tuesday.

Detroit Lions In Head to Head Battle With San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions NFL Draft Rumor Detroit Lions sign Steele Chambers Christian Mahogany Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Detroit Lions Best Kept Secret

Key Detroit Lions Players on Active/Non-Football Injury List

The Lions placed cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Amik Robertson, along with wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tre’Quan Smith, on the Active/Non-Football Injury list Wednesday.

Why it Matters

This development provides rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw an opportunity to secure more reps at the cornerback position. Arnold and Rakestraw are both newcomers to the league.

For the wide receiver battle, Peoples-Jones and Smith will find themselves starting behind their peers for the third wideout spot. Other candidates vying for this position include Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, and Daurice Fountain. Raymond appears to be in the lead after a strong spring performance.

As training camp progresses, the Detroit Lions will be closely monitoring the health and performance of these key players, aiming to build a strong and competitive roster for the upcoming season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Little League Taylor North

Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating