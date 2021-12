On Monday, the Detroit Lions announced they had placed Jared Goff and Matt Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but they forgot to include a player.

According to the official release from the NFL, the Lions also placed WR Quintez Cephus on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Cephus is already on the Reserve/Injured list and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

NFL COVID 19 additions and reserve list additions pic.twitter.com/Yher4nRwh1 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 20, 2021