The Detroit Lions have made a decision on CB Jerry Jacobs and it comes as absolutely no surprise.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions have decided to place Jacobs on the reserve/PUP list to start the 2022 season.

According to NFL rules, Jacobs will be forced to miss a minimum of four weeks.

Dan Campbell recently told reporters that a decision on Jacobs is one he had been wrestling with over the past couple of weeks.

“That’s another one that we’re talking about, and that’s a tough one because if we don’t PUP him that’s a spot, and we don’t see him being ready for Philly,” Campbell said. “So that’s another one up for debate.”

“A lot of it is not so much, ‘Hey, we’re going to have him Week 1, Week 2, Week 3,’ ” Campbell said. “It’s more, ‘Man, can we begin to get him some practice reps?’ Just slowly implement him in what we’re doing in practice. Whether it’s scout team cards, or running our defense, just a couple of plays, then he’s off to the side. Continue his rehab, strengthening, and then maybe the next day he’s able to get a little bit more. And then, hypothetically, he’s ready Week 5, let’s say. Well, shoot, he’s gotten practice for four weeks and he’s ready. Whereas if you just did PUP, he’s not up for four weeks and then first thing you do, you pull him off, he’s not going to be ready to play, he hadn’t gotten any practice reps.”

#Lions CB Jerry Jacobs will start on PUP as he works his way back from ACL recovery, source said. Doing well, but not quite ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Detroit Lions place CB Jerry Jacobs on reserve/PUP list and he’s not happy

Following the announcement that he was being placed on the reserve/PUP list, Jerry Jacobs took to Twitter and he was clearly not happy.

Shit irks my soul 😡bruh — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) August 30, 2022

Jacobs has been recovering from an ACL tear that he suffered in December.

During a recent interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Jacobs talked about what it was like to find out he had a torn ACL.

“They said it was a torn ACL,” Jacobs said. “And I had never heard of that before and I was like, ‘A torn ACL?’ And I just started crying cause they told me I was out for the season.”

And when Jacobs started walking three weeks after the injury, he knew his latest setback was little more than another chapter in his story of perseverance.

“When I seen that and the stuff I started doing, like jumping and backpedaling, man, I’m like, ‘Y’all, it’s crazy,’ ” Jacobs told the Free Press on Thursday in his first public comments since the injury. “I’m ready. I’m ready. I was like, ‘Jerry ain’t losing no step.’ You just got to get back and show them that you still got it and I can do that, so I’m just ready.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

