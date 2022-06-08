Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions place Jermaine Waller on reserve/retired list

According to the Detroit Lions, they have placed CB Jermaine Waller on the Reserve/Retired list.

Waller, who is 22, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech back in May.

During his career at Va. Tech, Waller had 109 tackles and seven interceptions in 30 games. He also scored one defensive TD.

