Detroit Lions place Jermaine Waller on reserve/retired list

According to the Detroit Lions, they have placed CB Jermaine Waller on the Reserve/Retired list.

#Lions have placed CB Jermaine Waller on the Reserve/Retired List. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 8, 2022

Waller, who is 22, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech back in May.

During his career at Va. Tech, Waller had 109 tackles and seven interceptions in 30 games. He also scored one defensive TD.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Who's going to call plays for the Detroit Lions?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

