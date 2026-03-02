Detroit Lions Free Agency ‘Plan B’ Could Be Season-Saving

As free agency approaches in early March, the Detroit Lions find themselves in a familiar spot: tight on money, big on expectations, and in need of answers. One of the biggest questions heading into 2026 sits right in the middle of the offense: center.

And if the Lions miss out on the top of the market, a smart Plan B could quietly stabilize the entire season.

Life After Frank Ragnow Has Been Bumpy

There’s no sugarcoating it. The retirement of Frank Ragnow hit harder than Detroit expected.

In 2025, the Lions shuffled pieces around up front, sliding Graham Glasgow to center while leaning on young guards Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge. At times it worked. At others, it didn’t. The consistency simply wasn’t there, and it showed in protection breakdowns and stalled drives.

Detroit doesn’t necessarily need a superstar replacement. What it needs is stability.

Why Connor McGovern Makes Sense

If the Lions can’t afford to chase the very top of the free-agent center market, Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern looks like a logical and realistic target.

McGovern has quietly been one of the steadier centers in the league:

One-time Pro Bowler

49 consecutive starts over the last three seasons

Experience anchoring the interior for a playoff team

Finished ninth among centers in PFF grade in 2025

According to Pro Football Focus, McGovern posted a 69.1 overall grade last season, including a 73.4 pass-blocking grade. That kind of reliability is exactly what Detroit lacked at times in 2025.

The Fit in Detroit

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine labeled McGovern a perfect fit for the Lions, and the reasoning is pretty straightforward.

Detroit’s offensive identity still depends on:

Clean pockets for Jared Goff

Consistent interior push in the run game

Smart, veteran communication up front

McGovern checks all three boxes.

He wouldn’t just help himself, he’d help everyone around him. A veteran center could allow Mahogany and Ratledge to grow more comfortably while putting Glasgow back into a role that suits him better.

The Cost Isn’t Crazy

Here’s the key part: McGovern may actually be affordable.

Spotrac projects his market value at three years, $16.3 million, a number that becomes manageable if the Lions restructure a few contracts. It’s not cheap, but it’s far from prohibitive for a starting-caliber lineman who raises the floor of the offense.

This is the type of move that doesn’t dominate headlines, but often pays dividends all season long.

Why This Feels Like a “Save the Season” Move

Detroit doesn’t need to blow up the roster. It needs to fix what broke.

If the Lions want to rebound from missing the playoffs and take advantage of a favorable 2026 setup, solidifying the offensive line has to be a priority. Adding a steady veteran like McGovern may not be flashy, but it could be the difference between another uneven year and a return to contention.

Sometimes Plan B is the smartest plan of all.