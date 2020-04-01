48.4 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Are the Detroit Lions planning to trade WR Marvin Jones Jr.?

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Has Marvin Jones Jr. played his final game in a Detroit Lions uniform?

Well, though nothing has been reported as of yet, a rumor courtesy of Bill Simmons and Colin Cowherd surfaced earlier today saying the Lions are close to acquiring New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman.

If Simmons and Cowherd have some inside knowledge and Edelman does end up with the Lions, the question would be, who is the odd man out?

Jones Jr. is currently going into the final year of his contract and with Pro Bowl WR Kenny Golladay set for a big payday, it would be surprising if Lions GM Bob Quinn gave Marvin a contract extension.

One possibility would be that Quinn trades Jones Jr. for draft capital and rolls with Edelman for the 2020 campaign.

Nation, do you think acquiring Edelman and trading Jones Jr. would be a smart move for the Lions?

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

