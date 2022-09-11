Detroit Lions Play of the Game: Week 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles [Video]

Detroit Lions Play of the Game: DJ Chark beats Darius Slay for TD [Video]

Well, it was better than last year but things still did not go as planned as the Detroit Lions‘ comeback fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles as the Eagles escaped Ford Field with a 38-35 Week 1 win.

Each week, we will be picking the top play from each week and the Week 1 play of the game goes to Lions’ wide receiver, DJ Chark.

Watch as Chark beats former Lions’ CB Darius Slay for a beautiful touchdown grab.

Chark sighting in the end zone!#PHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/UHjOoVacn2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2022

Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark Named ‘Bounce-Back’ Candidate

ESPN released an article in which they choose one ‘bounce-back’ candidate for each NFL team and then it came to the Detroit Lions, DJ Chark got the nod.

DJ Chark, WR

PFF grade in 2021: 65.9

What went wrong: Chark played just three games for the Jaguars last season after he broke his left ankle in late September. The Lions picked him up in free agency. Chark, who made the Pro Bowl in 2019 when he caught 74 passes and had eight touchdowns, now has a fresh start with the Lions. — PFF

Outlook for 2022: Chark, now healthy and still only 25 years old, has turned heads in training camp with a string of impressive plays off his connection with quarterback Jared Goff. This season could make or break both of their careers. Detroit has Chark listed as the No. 1 receiver on its unofficial depth chart, largely due to his deep-threat ability. — Eric Woodyard