Detroit Lions would play zero preseason games under latest proposal

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Lions have already had their 2020 preseason schedule chopped in half, and now it looks as though there is a possibility that the remaining two games could be scrapped as well.

According to the latest return-to-play protocol negotiations Monday, the NFL reportedly offered to cancel all preseason games in the name of safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal includes three weeks of strength and conditioning followed by 20 days of practice; half with pads and half without.

The League has already agreed to daily testing for the illness.

Lions quarterbacks and rookies are scheduled to report to training camp this week, with the rest of the team slated to return the 28th

