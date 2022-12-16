Detroit Lions Notes

Detroit Lions player punks rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • Malcolm Rodriguez has had a heck of a rookie year
  • The Lions linebackers punked Rodriguez

After being selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez signed a 4-year, $3,847,928 contract. Now, just because Rodriguez is making in the vicinity of a million dollars per season does not mean he does not get as excited as, let’s say a hard-working teacher making $50,000 per year when he wins money on a lottery ticket. You don’t believe me? Well, keep reading!

How did the Detroit Lions player punk Malcolm Rodriguez?

According to Nolan Bianchi, one of the Lions’ linebackers punked Rodriguez on Thursday by giving him a fake scratch-off lottery ticket. Apparently, Rodriguez completely fell for it, thinking he actually won $10,000!

So far this season, Rodriguez has really been a bright spot for the Lions’ defense. In fact, in 12 games, he leads all rookies with seven tackles for loss.

One thing is for certain, if Rodriguez continues to be an impact maker for the Lions, he will eventually make enough money where $10,000 is not quite as exciting as it currently is to him.

Overall, Rodriguez is third on the team with 72 total tackles on the season.

