Detroit Lions players and coaches send condolences to Oxford community [Video]

An awful tragedy took place on Tuesday when a 15-year old Oxford High School student brought a gun to school and used it to kill four students and injure multiple others, including a teacher.

A day later, Detroit Lions players and coaches shared their thoughts and gave their condolences to those affected by the tragedy in Oxford, Michigan.

Quotes Via Detroit Lions:

Todd Wash – DL Coach

“I’ve got a son that has to go to school every day,” Wash said, with a tremble in his voice. “So, it’s scary. Our thoughts and prayers are with (the community of Oxford). It hits just because we all have children, and when they go to school they should be safe, and that’s not the case, so that hits a little bit.”

Dan Campbell – Head Coach

“Our heart goes out to the Oxford community,” he said. “That’s awful. Nobody should have to deal with that. Just prayers go out to the families and the friends and everybody involved. That goes for myself and the players and the whole Lions community. It’s awful.”

“We’re not guaranteed anything on this earth so you just live each moment like it could be your last because you don’t know,” Campbell said. “That’s kind of the reality behind it. It’s awful.”

Alex Anzalone – Linebacker

“I was thinking about that. I feel like there’s no better person in that position to really help the community get through a situation like this,” Anzalone said. “I think that as far as a person, he’s a god-fearing person and all the things that you’d want in a leader in a situation like this he has. He’s strong and he’s faith-filled, so he’ll be able to help the community get through this really bad time.”

Earlier today, #Lions players and coaches shared their thoughts and lent their condolences to those affected by the Oxford High School tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Re5fwxKMDy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 2, 2021