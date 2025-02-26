Detroit Lions Players Grade Owner Sheila Hamp

The 2025 NFLPA Report Cards have been released and we now know how our Detroit Lions fared compared to the rest of the NFL teams. (Click here to view the Lions' full report card). When it comes to ownership, Lions owner Sheila Hamp earned ranked near the middle of the pack.

Detroit Lions Players Grade Sheila Hamp

According to the 2025 NFLPA Report Card, Sheila Hamp earned a B+ grade. Here overall ranking amongst the other NFL owners is No. 14 out of No. 32.

Via NFLPA:

Owner Sheila Ford Hamp’s average rating for perceived willingness to invest in the facilities is 8.84 out of 10 from the Lions players, a ranking of 15 out of 32 owners in the league.

The players feel that Hamp moderately contributes to a positive team culture, a rank of 14 out of 32.

The players feel that Hamp is extremely committed to building a competitive team, a rank of 12 of the 32 NFL owners.

Bottom Line

If you had asked me where Sheila Hamp ranked in terms of NFL owners, in the players' eyes, I would have thought she would be much higher than No. 14. That said, a B+ grade is solid, and it is clear that Hamp cares about the players and wants to give them what they need to succeed.