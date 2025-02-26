Wednesday, February 26, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Players Grade Owner Sheila Hamp
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Players Grade Owner Sheila Hamp

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The 2025 NFLPA Report Cards have been released and we now know how our Detroit Lions fared compared to the rest of the NFL teams. (Click here to view the Lions' full report card). When it comes to ownership, Lions owner Sheila Hamp earned ranked near the middle of the pack.

Detroit Lions Players Grade Sheila Hamp

According to the 2025 NFLPA Report Card, Sheila Hamp earned a B+ grade. Here overall ranking amongst the other NFL owners is No. 14 out of No. 32.

Via NFLPA:

  • Owner Sheila Ford Hamp’s average rating for perceived willingness to invest in the facilities is 8.84 out of 10 from the Lions players, a ranking of 15 out of 32 owners in the league.
  • The players feel that Hamp moderately contributes to a positive team culture, a rank of 14 out of 32.
  • The players feel that Hamp is extremely committed to building a competitive team, a rank of 12 of the 32 NFL owners.

Bottom Line

If you had asked me where Sheila Hamp ranked in terms of NFL owners, in the players' eyes, I would have thought she would be much higher than No. 14. That said, a B+ grade is solid, and it is clear that Hamp cares about the players and wants to give them what they need to succeed.

Previous article
2025 NFLPA Report Card Reveals Detroit Lions Organizational Ranking
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design