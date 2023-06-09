Detroit Lions players list their favorite Taylor Swift songs [Video]

Downtown Detroit is going to be abuzz this weekend, as pop superstar Taylor Swift will be taking her Eras tour to Ford Field for two shows starting Friday night. And several members of the Detroit Lions are self described “Swifties”.

When asked what their favorite songs by the worldwide superstar were, there were several varying answers from the Lions players.

“It makes me cry a little bit,” Rookie offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal said of Swift's hit “Mr. Perfectly Fine”. “She hits deep. She cuts deep.”

For Aidan Hutchinson, who will be in attendance at one of the shows, his favorite Swift tune is “Love Story”.

“It's just hits different man. It's an oldie It's a classic,” Hutchinson said. “I love it and I look forward to hearing it this weekend.”

How about quarterback Jared Goff?

“My first one, I'm gonna go with ‘Getaway Car'; number two, I'll go with ‘The One'; number three, I'll go with ‘All Too Well (Ten Minute Version),'” Goff said.

For backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, there are several go-to songs on his Swift playlist.

“Gotta go some old albums,” Sudfeld laughed. “We got ‘Long Live' is really good, I think on ‘Speak Now.' Also have ‘Never Grow Up,' kind of put me in my feels when I went to college, and ‘All Too Well' is a new banger, so yeah, I have little sisters so I'm a fan.”

Wrapping It Up: Taylor Swift headlines the weekend in the Motor City

Both shows for Swift's Eras Tour at Ford Field have been sold out, with fans shelling out some serious cash in order to be able to say they attended.

And it sure sounds as though several members of the Lions are happy to temporarily share their home with her for the weekend.