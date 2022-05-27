Detroit Lions players give first impressions of Aidan Hutchinson

When the 2022 NFL Draft kicked off and the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the clock at No. 1, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and the rest of the war room were crossing their fingers that they would not hear Aidan Hutchinson‘s name called.

As we now know, the Jaguars passed on Hutchinson and the Lions rushed to the podium (quicker than the NFL wanted them to) to select him with the No. 2 overall pick.

On Thursday, the Lions continued their latest round of OTAs and a few of Hutchinson’s teammates shared their first impressions of the talented rookie.

Here is what Penei Sewell, Will Harris, and Taylor Decker had to say about Hutchinson.

Detroit Lions players are already impressed with Aidan Hutchinson

Penei Sewell

“He looks good out there. He’s moving good, flexible, athletic — you see what he did at Michigan. We’ll just see him grow as time goes on and looking forward to the matchups.”

Will Harris

“He’s a great dude. He’s as advertised, he’s a hard worker, obviously familiar with Michigan. Still trying to get to know him as well as all the other rookies. Obviously I’ve hung around the rookie DBs a little more than the other rookies but he’s fit in great. … He’s a part of the family and he’s come in and from what I can see he’s been working hard, just like the rest of us. You gotta love that.”

Taylor Decker

“I have not been out there to go against him necessarily. Just seeing him … he’s a lot taller than I thought. He’s got a big stature, and I know he’s got great burst off the ball.”

There is no question about it that Aidan Hutchinson has high expectations as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but can we expect him to dominate right off the bat?

Time will tell but this is the NFL and Hutchinson will be going up against the best offensive lineman in the world so it will likely take him some time to adjust.

Nation, how many sacks do you think Hutchinson will get for the Detroit Lions in 2022?

