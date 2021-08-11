Detroit Lions players pick teammate best equipped to handle a zombie apocalypse

by

It’s a situation that’s only been played out in movies and television, and we certainly hope nothing like it ever happens – a zombie apocalypse. Of course, we all have an idea of those around us who would be best equipped to handle such a situation.

How about the Detroit Lions?

Take a look as several players explain who they’d like to have them battle the undead:

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.