Detroit Lions players pick teammate best equipped to handle a zombie apocalypse

It’s a situation that’s only been played out in movies and television, and we certainly hope nothing like it ever happens – a zombie apocalypse. Of course, we all have an idea of those around us who would be best equipped to handle such a situation.

How about the Detroit Lions?

Take a look as several players explain who they’d like to have them battle the undead:

"We can make it together. But we can only make it together." –The Walking Dead pic.twitter.com/sxLTiMYj5G — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 11, 2021