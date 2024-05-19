fb
Search

Latest News:

2 Kansas City Chiefs Players Arrested

0
2 More Kansas City Chiefs players have been arrested.

Why Bringing Back Shayne Gostisbehere is Crucial for the Red Wings’ Defense

0
Yzerman weighs heavy decision on Shayne Gostisbehere as defensive line juggle looms for Red Wings

Miracle on Ice Hero, St Clair Shores Native Mark Wells Passes Away at 66

0
The hockey community mourns the loss of Olympian Mark Wells, who helped the U.S. clinch gold against the Soviets in 1980.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Players Reveal Which NFL Games They’re Eager to Play In 2024

Lions Notes

Watch as some Detroit Lions reveal who they are excited to play

Following the unveiling of the 2024 NFL schedule on Wednesday night, the Detroit Lions took an interesting approach to gauge the excitement among their squad: they asked players to choose the game they are most looking forward to this season. The players’ choices, revealed in a team-produced video, reflect a mix of personal rivalry, a desire for redemption, and even humorous takes on upcoming contests.

Detroit Lions

Highlighted Matchups

The responses from the Lions players varied, each highlighting different aspects of what makes certain games more significant than others:

  • Terrion Arnold’s Personal Duel: Cornerback Terrion Arnold is particularly eager for the Lions’ face-off against the Minnesota Vikings. His anticipation for the game stems from a personal connection – he will be competing against his former Alabama teammate Dallas Turner, making it a special reunion on the professional field.
  • Seeking Redemption Against the Cowboys: Many Lions players have marked the game against the Dallas Cowboys as a must-win. This choice is hardly surprising given the controversial officiating in last year’s matchup, which left a bitter taste and a strong desire among the team to set the record straight.
  • Revisiting the NFC Championship Loss: Another popular choice among the players was the rematch with the San Francisco 49ers. Last season’s NFC Championship game saw the Lions suffer a heartbreaking loss, and the upcoming game is viewed as a chance for vindication and to prove their mettle against a formidable opponent.

A Lighthearted Moment with Kerby Joseph

Adding a lighter note to the anticipation, safety Kerby Joseph’s response brought humor to the discussion. When asked about his most anticipated game, Joseph held up a sign for the Los Angeles Rams and simply laughed. This was a nod to a past incident where Rams QB Matthew Stafford labeled him a “dirty player” following a contentious hit. Joseph’s reaction in the video highlights the camaraderie and light-heartedness that exists within the team despite the competitive nature of their profession.

Top 3 Detroit Lions Needs Frank Ragnow could retire Detroit Lions Sign 3 Centers Detroit Lions work out T.J. Smith C.J. Moore

Jahmyr Gibbs’ All-Encompassing Approach

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs took a more encompassing approach by choosing every single opponent on the Lions’ 2024 schedule. His response underscores the professional mindset of taking every game seriously, recognizing that each week presents a new challenge and an opportunity to excel.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Personal and Team Motivations Highlighted: Detroit Lions players shared their personal motivations for selecting their most anticipated games of the 2024 NFL season, ranging from rivalries and revenge to playing in front of family and friends.
  2. Specific Games Stand Out: Players specifically mentioned looking forward to playing against the Minnesota Vikings for personal connections, the Dallas Cowboys due to past officiating issues, and the San Francisco 49ers as a chance for redemption after last year’s NFC Championship loss.
  3. Humorous and Broad Responses: Safety Kerby Joseph humorously highlighted his anticipation for the game against the Los Angeles Rams, referencing past tensions with Rams QB Matthew Stafford, while Jahmyr Gibbs chose all the opponents on the schedule, emphasizing the importance of every game.
Detroit Lions Host Terrion Arnold Rod Wood Makes BOLD Statement Jake Bates Detroit Lions New Uniforms Detroit Lions NFL Draft Giovanni Manu

Bottom Line: Anticipation Builds for the Season

As the 2024 NFL season approaches, the Detroit Lions are not just preparing physically but are also mentally gearing up for key matchups that hold special significance. Whether it’s for personal pride, redemption, or sheer competitive spirit, each game brings its own story and excitement. The Lions’ players are clearly ready to tackle their schedule head-on, with each game marked as another step toward their ultimate goal.

Watch the Video

For fans and followers, the full video featuring the Lions players’ picks can be viewed on the Detroit Lions’ official media channels, providing a fun and engaging glimpse into the team’s dynamics and their collective spirit as they gear up for what promises to be an exhilarating season.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings Notes

Steve Yzerman Punched in Face by Bruins Fan Following Brawl [Video]

0
Steve Yzerman Punched in Face Is a Forgotten Moment From The Captain's Career
Lions Notes

Report: Jared Goff Will Be Next QB To sign Megadeal

0
Jared Goff is closing in on a HUGE contract with the Lions.
NFL News Reports

2024 NFL Schedule: One-fourth Of The Week 1 Slate Has Been Released

0
The 2024 NFL Schedule Will Be Officially Released On Wednesday Night
Tigers News Reports

Tarik Skubal Reaches Career High In Tigers Win over Astros

0
Tarik Skubal Reaches Career High By Throwing ABSOLUTE FIRE!
Red Wings Notes

Why Bringing Back Shayne Gostisbehere is Crucial for the Red Wings’ Defense

0
Yzerman weighs heavy decision on Shayne Gostisbehere as defensive line juggle looms for Red Wings
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

2 Kansas City Chiefs Players Arrested

W.G. Brady -
2 More Kansas City Chiefs players have been arrested.
Read more

Why Bringing Back Shayne Gostisbehere is Crucial for the Red Wings’ Defense

Jeff Bilbrey -
Yzerman weighs heavy decision on Shayne Gostisbehere as defensive line juggle looms for Red Wings
Read more

Miracle on Ice Hero, St Clair Shores Native Mark Wells Passes Away at 66

Jeff Bilbrey -
The hockey community mourns the loss of Olympian Mark Wells, who helped the U.S. clinch gold against the Soviets in 1980.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.