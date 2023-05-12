Inside the Article:
The 2023 NFL regular-season schedule has been released, and we now know when our Detroit Lions will be playing each of their home/away opponents for the upcoming season. Prior to the schedule being released, Lions' players had the opportunity to show which teams they are most excited to play by picking up a sign with each opponent's logo on it. As you will see, quite a few players want all the smoke of the Kansas City Chiefs, while a couple of others want some revenge on their former teams!
Detroit Lions players say ‘Bring on the Kansas City Chiefs!'
As you will see in the video below, quite a few Lions' players are most excited about playing the Chiefs in 2023, while David Montgomery and John Cominsky clearly want to take it to their former teams! Check it out.