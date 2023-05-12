Merch
Detroit Lions players say ‘Bring on the Kansas City Chiefs!’

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 NFL regular-season schedule has been released, and we now know when our Detroit Lions will be playing each of their home/away opponents for the upcoming season. Prior to the schedule being released, Lions' players had the opportunity to show which teams they are most excited to play by picking up a sign with each opponent's logo on it. As you will see, quite a few players want all the smoke of the Kansas City Chiefs, while a couple of others want some revenge on their former teams!

Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • The 2023 NFL regular-season schedule has been released, revealing the dates and opponents for the Lions' upcoming games.
  • Many Lions players express their enthusiasm for facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming season, as evidenced by their reactions and comments.
  • David Montgomery and John Cominsky, appear motivated to face their former teams, indicating a desire for revenge or to prove themselves against familiar opponents.

As you will see in the video below, quite a few Lions' players are most excited about playing the Chiefs in 2023, while David Montgomery and John Cominsky clearly want to take it to their former teams! Check it out.

Dan Campbell weighs in on Detroit Lions season-opener vs. Chiefs
Dan Campbell weighs in on Detroit Lions season-opener vs. Chiefs

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants ALL THE SMOKE the Kansas City Chiefs will bring to the table in Week 1!
