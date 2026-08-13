5 Detroit Lions With the Most to Gain Against the Bengals

Preseason football is not about Jared Goff proving he can play quarterback or Aidan Hutchinson reminding everyone he can wreck an offense.

The Detroit Lions already know what their stars can do.

Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals is about everyone else.

With Dan Campbell expected to rest most of Detroit’s established starters, the first preseason game becomes a showcase for rookies, young players and roster hopefuls who have spent the last few weeks making their case in Allen Park.

For some, one strong performance could push them closer to the 53-man roster.

For others, Thursday could change the role they have when the regular season arrives.

Here are the five Lions with the most to gain against Cincinnati.

1. Luke Altmyer

Nobody enters Thursday night with more opportunity sitting in front of him than Luke Altmyer.

Goff will not play. Josh Dobbs only recently arrived in Detroit and is still learning the terminology of Drew Petzing’s offense.

That leaves Altmyer in line for a heavy workload.

Campbell has already indicated that the rookie quarterback is expected to handle a significant portion of the game, giving Detroit its first real chance to evaluate him outside the controlled environment of practice.

Training camp has been about learning.

Thursday is about operating.

Can Altmyer get the offense lined up properly? Can he handle pressure? Does he know when to take the easy completion rather than hunting the big play? What happens after he makes his first mistake?

Those questions matter considerably more than his final passing yardage.

Altmyer also has an opportunity to make Detroit’s eventual roster decision much harder.

The Lions could enter the season with Goff and Dobbs and attempt to get Altmyer onto the practice squad. A strong preseason would increase the risk of exposing the rookie quarterback to waivers.

If Altmyer looks like a player worth developing, Detroit may decide carrying three quarterbacks is worth sacrificing a roster spot elsewhere.

Thursday is his first chance to make that argument.

2. Blake Miller

Detroit does not need Blake Miller to look like Penei Sewell against Cincinnati.

It needs him to look better than he did yesterday.

Campbell has acknowledged that Miller has experienced the expected ups and downs of a rookie offensive tackle, particularly in pass protection.

There is a pretty good explanation for some of those rough moments.

He has been lining up against Aidan Hutchinson.

Campbell has repeatedly called those matchups one of the best things that could happen to Miller because every mistake gets exposed immediately.

Now Miller gets somebody else.

The Bengals provide an important measuring stick because Detroit can finally see whether the lessons Miller has absorbed against Hutchinson translate into game action.

Miller’s run blocking has drawn positive reviews, but his pass protection remains the area that could determine whether he is ready to open the season at right tackle.

Footwork. Hand placement. Patience. Recovering when an edge rusher wins the initial move.

Those are the details worth watching.

Campbell is willing to live with mistakes from Miller right now.

He wants growth.

Thursday gives the rookie his first chance to show it under the lights.

3. Nick Whiteside

Few Lions have improved their roster position more during training camp than Nick Whiteside.

He entered the summer surrounded by bigger names.

Now Campbell is talking about him.

That is usually a pretty good sign.

Whiteside has consistently competed regardless of who has lined up across from him, and his special-teams work has strengthened his case even further.

Training camp has moved him from the outskirts of the cornerback competition into legitimate roster consideration.

There is just one thing missing.

Game tape.

Practice success can get a player noticed, but preseason performance can get him onto the 53.

Whiteside now has to show that the confidence, technique and playmaking ability Detroit has seen in Allen Park follow him into a stadium against another NFL team.

The Lions already have D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and rookie Keith Abney II competing for roles.

There are only so many cornerback spots available.

If Whiteside keeps making plays Thursday, Detroit may have no choice but to create room for him.

4. Ahmed Hassanein

Ahmed Hassanein has already won one important battle.

He has Dan Campbell’s attention.

Campbell recently raved about Hassanein’s relentless motor, joking that the second-year defensive lineman barely even takes a water break off.

Detroit has also moved Hassanein into the big-end role, where his size may be less than ideal but his leverage, effort and physicality have allowed him to compete.

The question now is whether all that energy produces results against Cincinnati.

Training camp effort is great.

Can he set the edge against NFL offensive linemen?

Can he get off blocks?

Can he generate pressure?

Can he contribute on special teams?

Hassanein is competing in a defensive line room with established players and several young prospects Detroit likes.

He does not need 10 tackles and three sacks Thursday.

He needs to look like the same relentless player Campbell has been watching every day.

If he does that, Hassanein could go from camp story to 53-man roster member.

5. Seth McLaughlin

A week ago, Seth McLaughlin’s preseason opener would have been mostly about development.

Cade Mays’ wrist injury changed everything.

Mays is expected to miss roughly 8 to 10 weeks, creating an immediate opening at center.

McLaughlin has gotten the first major opportunity.

He has been working with Goff and the first-team offense, and Goff has already praised his communication, decisiveness and ability to step into the huddle without disrupting the operation.

That is encouraging.

Thursday is different.

McLaughlin has to snap the football in a live game, identify defensive fronts, handle protection responsibilities and keep Detroit’s offense organized.

The Lions do have alternatives.

Juice Scruggs remains part of the center competition once he returns from his soft-tissue injury. Michael Niese has experience there. Detroit could shuffle other offensive linemen or eventually look outside the organization.

McLaughlin can make all of that less complicated.

If he plays well against Cincinnati, Detroit may begin feeling much better about letting him serve as the bridge until Mays returns.

That would be a significant development.

Thursday Is About Opportunity, Not the Score

The Bengals are expected to play several established starters, while Detroit plans to protect many of its most important players.

That could make the scoreboard uncomfortable at times.

Campbell will not care nearly as much as the people watching from home.

He is evaluating individuals.

For Altmyer, Miller, Whiteside, Hassanein and McLaughlin, difficult competition may actually make Thursday more valuable.

Want to earn Dan Campbell’s trust?

Show him you can handle somebody else’s best players.

Bottom Line

The Lions will eventually have some painful decisions to make.

Thursday night begins separating training camp stories from players who are ready to help Detroit when the games count.

Luke Altmyer can strengthen his case for a third quarterback spot.

Blake Miller can show his pass protection is catching up.

Nick Whiteside can turn his camp surge into a roster spot.

Ahmed Hassanein can prove his relentless motor works against another team.

And Seth McLaughlin can take a major step toward becoming Detroit’s temporary starting center.

For the Lions’ established stars, Thursday is just another night in August.

For these five?

It could change everything.