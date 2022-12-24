Detroit Lions playoff chances following loss to Panthers

Heading into Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity. With a win, along with losses by the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, the Lions would have held the final Wild Card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In that scenario, the Lions’ playoff chances would have been about 75%. Unfortunately, the Lions played arguably their worst game of the season as they were defeated by the Panthers. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and their playoff chances have plummeted.

What are the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances following their loss to the Panthers?

Following their loss to the Panthers, coupled with losses by the Seahawks and Giants, the chances of the Lions making the NFL Playoffs are now at 23%.

If the Commanders lose to the San Francisco 49ers later today, and the Green Bay Packers lose to the Miami Dolphins, the Lions’ playoff chances could increase to 27%. If the Commanders win, the Lions’ chances would drop to just 14%.