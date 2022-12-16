If the Lions beat the Jets, their playoff chances will go up to 40%

Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.

How did the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances get better?

On Thursday, we published an article explaining how important this week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers was to the Lions. In a nutshell, that article explained exactly why Lions’ fans should have been rooting hard for the 49ers to beat the Seahawks, as the Seahawks are one of the teams currently ahead of the Lions in the NFC Wild Card standings.

Heading into the game, the Lions, according to FiveThirtyEight, had a 20% chance of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs. But the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just increased as the 49ers did defeat the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Now, according to FiveThirtyEight, the Lions now have a 24% chance of getting into the playoffs.

If the Lions are able to beat the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, those chances will jump all the way up to 40%.

GO LIONS!