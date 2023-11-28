Detroit Lions Playoff Odds Following Week 12

The Detroit Lions‘ journey this season, especially after their recent Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers, has been a rollercoaster of emotions and performances. The defeat was more than just a loss to a rival; it signaled a potential shift in the team's momentum. The Lions, tied for the third-best record in football, are well-positioned with six games left in the regular season. Let's take a look at the Lions NFL Playoff odds following Week 12.

Sitting Pretty

Despite dropping behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC, the Lions are still 2.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. As you can see in the table below, their playoff odds remain high at 97.7% according to DVOA, reflecting a strong likelihood of postseason play. In terms of the NFC North, the Lions have an 87.9% chance of winning the division.

Team W-L DAVE Mean Wins TOT #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 DIV WC DET 8-3 13.6% 11.5 97.7% 3.0% 16.3% 63.4% 5.1% 0.5% 6.1% 3.3% 87.9% 9.9% MIN 6-6 -1.3% 8.3 58.6% 0.0% 0.5% 7.2% 1.3% 1.5% 27.1% 21.0% 9.0% 49.6% GB 5-6 -1.6% 8.5 57.5% 0.0% 0.1% 2.7% 0.4% 2.9% 30.7% 20.8% 3.2% 54.4% CHI 4-8 -11.8% 6.2 2.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 1.9% 0.0% 2.4%

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Despite recent setbacks, the Detroit Lions maintain a strong playoff position. The Lions lead in the NFC North, with a significant margin for securing a playoff spot. Playoff odds remain high at 97.7%, with the Vikings and Packers as key competitors.

The Bottom Line – A Roaring Chance Ahead

The road to the playoffs for the Detroit Lions is not without its bumps, but it's a path they're well-equipped to navigate. The team's strong early-season performance has afforded them a buffer against recent setbacks, keeping their playoff and division title aspirations well within reach. As the regular season heads into its final stretch, the Lions' ability to regroup and focus will be key to their success. With high odds in their favor, the Lions have more than just a fighting chance – they have a roaring opportunity to make a significant impact in the postseason.