Detroit Lions playoff odds take big jump following win over Vikings

It may have been a “hat and t-shirt game” for the Minnesota Vikings, but the Detroit Lions had other plans as they took care of business by defeating the Vikings 34-23 in front of a very loud crowd at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions, who started off the season with a 1-6 record, are now 6-7, and they are still alive in the NFC playoff picture. Thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we not only are able to see the Detroit Lions playoff odds, but we are also able to see how those odds increase or decrease depending on certain scenarios.

What are the Detroit Lions playoff odds?

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Detroit Lions playoff odds are now 22%.

If the Lions win in Week 15 against the New York Jets, the Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks, the Lions would then have a 45% chance of making the playoffs.

The Lions do not currently control their own destiny, but if they win their final four games, regardless of what else happens, they would have a 91% chance of making the playoffs.

Now, if the Lions were to lose to the Jets on Sunday, their playoff chances would drop to 9%.

Nation, do you think the Lions will earn their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs?