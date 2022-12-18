Detroit Lions’ playoff odds updated following win over Jets

The Lions just finished their game against the Jets

The Detroit Lions had another important game on Sunday as they hit the road to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Lions badly needed a win as their playoff odds pretty much depended on it. It was not easy, but when all was said and done, the Lions walked away with a HUGE win over the Jets to move to 7-7 on the season. With the win, the Detroit Lions’ playoff odds have increased.

What are the Detroit Lions’ playoff odds following the early games in Week 15?

Heading into today’s game against the Jets, according to FiveThirtyEight, the Detroit Lions had a 25% chance of making the playoffs.

Following their win over the Jets, and after the conclusion of the early games on Sunday, the Lions’ playoff chances have gone up.

Featured Videos



According to FiveThirtyEight, the Lions now have a 42% chance of making the 2022 NFL playoffs!!!

Up next for the Lions is another road matchup against the Carolina Panthers.