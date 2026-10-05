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Lions Fall Outside the NFC Playoff Field

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The Detroit Lions lost to the Carolina Panthers 32-26 at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday Night Football. With the loss, Detroit drops to 2-2 and slides to eighth in the NFC, one spot outside the seven-team playoff field. Carolina is also 2-2, and at the moment that is good enough for first place in the NFC South.

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The Lions are 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road this season. Detroit’s next contest is at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. So where do the Detroit Lions playoff odds sit after a Week 4 loss?

Detroit Lions Playoff Odds Sit at 54.4 Percent

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Detroit a 54.4% chance to reach the postseason, with a projected finish of 9.8-7.2. That is the lowest playoff number of any team in the NFC North. The NFL’s playoff picture says the same thing in standings form: seven NFC teams are in, and the Lions are the first one out.

The offense led by Jared Goff has not been the problem. The defense has given up 30 or more points in three of the four games, including 41 at Buffalo and 32 in Charlotte.

The NFC North Is the Bigger Problem

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-0 and the Chicago Bears are 3-1, and both sit ahead of Detroit in the division. The Green Bay Packers are 2-2, level with the Lions. FPI likes all three of them better in the division race: Chicago at 50.5%, Minnesota at 33.8%, Green Bay at 27.7%, and Detroit last at 14.2%.

That is what a 2-2 start costs in this division. The wild card is the more realistic route right now, and the Lions are behind on that track too. Seattle is sixth in the NFC at 3-1 and the Los Angeles Rams are seventh at 2-2, both of them in front of Detroit.

Lions Have to Beat the Cardinals on the Road

Arizona is 1-3, which puts the Cardinals in must-win territory in Week 5, and a 2-2 Detroit team cannot afford to lose to them. The wrinkle is where it is played. This is another road game, and the Lions have not won away from Ford Field yet this season.

There is no question that the Lions have to win the easy games, and this is the one that is not as easy as the records make it look. Detroit has to win it and then the bye arrives in Week 6, which means a loss would sit for two weeks before the Packers visit Ford Field on Oct. 25. If the Lions drop that one in Arizona, the playoff odds plummet.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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