Detroit Lions’ Playoff Push: Breaking Down EVERY Scenario for NFC North and No. 1 Seed

With just two games left in the regular season, the Detroit Lions find themselves in a critical position, as their playoff chances and seeding are still in play. As the team heads into the final stretch of the season, the outcome of each game will directly impact their playoff prospects, particularly in terms of securing the NFC North title and a potential No. 1 seed.

Current Playoff Scenarios

The Lions are currently battling with the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North crown and are also vying for the top spot in the NFC. The outcome of the games against San Francisco and Minnesota in Weeks 17 and 18 will play a huge role in determining whether the Lions can secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Below are the playoff scenarios for the Lions, based on the outcomes of their next two games. The table shows what their record, No. 1 seed odds, and division title chances would look like based on whether they win or lose:

Note: Table courtesy of @LionsRoyalty on X

at SF vs MIN RECORD #1 SEED DIVISION Win Win 15-2 100% 100% Loss Win 14-3 100% 100% Win Loss 14-3 47% 47% Loss Loss 13-4 0% 0%

What Each Outcome Means

15-2 Record (Win at SF, Win vs MIN) : If the Lions win both of their remaining games, they will finish with a 15-2 record, guaranteeing them the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC North title. This scenario would solidify their position as one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl.

: If the Lions win both of their remaining games, they will finish with a 15-2 record, guaranteeing them the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC North title. This scenario would solidify their position as one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl. 14-3 Record (Loss at SF, Win vs MIN) : With a 14-3 record, the Lions will still claim the NFC North title, and lock up the No. 1 seed .

: With a 14-3 record, the Lions will still claim the NFC North title, and lock up the . 14-3 Record (Win at SF, Loss vs MIN) : If the Lions beat San Francisco but lose to Minnesota in the final game, they would still finish with a 14-3 record. The No. 1 seed chances drop to 47%, and the division title odds would also drop to 47%.

: If the Lions beat San Francisco but lose to Minnesota in the final game, they would still finish with a 14-3 record. The No. 1 seed chances drop to 47%, and the division title odds would also drop to 47%. 13-4 Record (Loss at SF, Loss vs MIN): A 13-4 record with two losses would eliminate the Lions from contention for the Division titled and the No. 1 seed. They would need other results to fall in their favor to make the playoffs, with their division title hopes also dashed.

Bottom Line

The next two games are critical for the Detroit Lions, and the outcome of each game will significantly impact their chances for playoff success. With everything still to play for, the Lions must stay focused and execute well, particularly against the 49ers and Vikings. Their destiny is in their hands, and while they have a few paths to reach the No. 1 seed, their focus should remain on winning the next game.

As the Detroit Lions continue their pursuit of a division title and home-field advantage in the playoffs, every win and loss will hold tremendous weight. The team, led by Dan Campbell, will need to stay consistent and keep their eyes on the ultimate goal: a Super Bowl victory.