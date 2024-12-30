Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios Following Vikings Week 17 Win Over Packers

The Detroit Lions entered Week 17 hoping for some help from the Green Bay Packers in their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Had the Packers managed to secure a victory, the Lions could have clinched the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. However, after the Vikings' victory over the Packers, the Lions' playoff scenarios remain fluid.

It’s important to clear up some confusion. Contrary to some reports, the Lions' Monday Night Football game against the 49ers IS NOT MEANINGLESS in their quest for the NFC North or the No. 1 seed. Here's how the Lions' playoff scenarios shake out after the Vikings' Week 17 win.

Scenario 1: Lions Beat 49ers and Win or Tie Against Vikings in Week 18

If the Lions win against the 49ers on Monday Night Football and follow that up with a win or tie against the Vikings in Week 18, they will clinch both the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Scenario 2: Lions Lose to 49ers but Beat Vikings in Week 18

If the Lions lose to the 49ers on Monday but defeat the Vikings in Week 18, they will still win the NFC North and secure the No. 1 seed.

Scenario 3: Lions Lose to 49ers and Lose or Tie to Vikings in Week 18

If the Lions lose to the 49ers and either lose or tie to the Vikings in Week 18, the Vikings will win the NFC North and clinch the No. 1 seed, knocking the Lions to the No. 5 seed and forcing them to open the playoffs on the road.

Scenario 4: Lions Tie 49ers and Tie Vikings in Week 18

If the Lions tie both the 49ers on Monday Night Football and the Vikings in Week 18, the Vikings will win the NFC North and clinch the No. 1 seed, knocking the Lions to the No. 5 seed and forcing them to open the playoffs on the road.

Playoff Scenarios Table

Scenario Week 17 (Lions vs. 49ers) Week 18 (Lions vs. Vikings) Result 1 Lions win Lions win or tie Lions win NFC North, clinch No. 1 seed 2 Lions lose Lions win Lions win NFC North, clinch No. 1 seed 3 Lions lose Lions lose or tie Vikings win NFC North, clinch No. 1 seed 4 Lions tie Lions tie Vikings win NFC North, clinch No. 1 seed

Final Thoughts

Despite the Vikings’ victory, the Lions still control their own destiny in the NFC North. A win against the 49ers on Monday night will put them in a great position to clinch the division and the top seed in the NFC with a win or tie against the Vikings in Week 18. The Lions will need to be focused and execute well in these final two games to finish the season strong and secure their playoff positioning.

Stay tuned for what should be an exciting conclusion to the 2024 regular season!