fb
Sunday, December 29, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Playoff Scenarios Following Vikings Week 17 Win Over Packers
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios Following Vikings Week 17 Win Over Packers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions entered Week 17 hoping for some help from the Green Bay Packers in their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Had the Packers managed to secure a victory, the Lions could have clinched the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. However, after the Vikings' victory over the Packers, the Lions' playoff scenarios remain fluid.

Detroit Lions

It’s important to clear up some confusion. Contrary to some reports, the Lions' Monday Night Football game against the 49ers IS NOT MEANINGLESS in their quest for the NFC North or the No. 1 seed. Here's how the Lions' playoff scenarios shake out after the Vikings' Week 17 win.

Scenario 1: Lions Beat 49ers and Win or Tie Against Vikings in Week 18

If the Lions win against the 49ers on Monday Night Football and follow that up with a win or tie against the Vikings in Week 18, they will clinch both the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Scenario 2: Lions Lose to 49ers but Beat Vikings in Week 18

If the Lions lose to the 49ers on Monday but defeat the Vikings in Week 18, they will still win the NFC North and secure the No. 1 seed.

Scenario 3: Lions Lose to 49ers and Lose or Tie to Vikings in Week 18

If the Lions lose to the 49ers and either lose or tie to the Vikings in Week 18, the Vikings will win the NFC North and clinch the No. 1 seed, knocking the Lions to the No. 5 seed and forcing them to open the playoffs on the road.

Scenario 4: Lions Tie 49ers and Tie Vikings in Week 18

If the Lions tie both the 49ers on Monday Night Football and the Vikings in Week 18, the Vikings will win the NFC North and clinch the No. 1 seed, knocking the Lions to the No. 5 seed and forcing them to open the playoffs on the road.

Playoff Scenarios Table

ScenarioWeek 17 (Lions vs. 49ers)Week 18 (Lions vs. Vikings)Result
1Lions winLions win or tieLions win NFC North, clinch No. 1 seed
2Lions loseLions winLions win NFC North, clinch No. 1 seed
3Lions loseLions lose or tieVikings win NFC North, clinch No. 1 seed
4Lions tieLions tieVikings win NFC North, clinch No. 1 seed

Final Thoughts

Despite the Vikings’ victory, the Lions still control their own destiny in the NFC North. A win against the 49ers on Monday night will put them in a great position to clinch the division and the top seed in the NFC with a win or tie against the Vikings in Week 18. The Lions will need to be focused and execute well in these final two games to finish the season strong and secure their playoff positioning.

Stay tuned for what should be an exciting conclusion to the 2024 regular season!

Previous article
Dan Campbell Discusses Tough Decisions and Respect for Players After Roster Moves
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions