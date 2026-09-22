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TodayTigersvs WSH · 6:40 PMStarts in 0h 31m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Nationals.TV

Detroit Lions Poach Safety from Steelers

Detroit Lions poach Bishop Fitzgerald
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The Detroit Lions are reportedly adding needed depth to their depleted safety room.

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According to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, Detroit has signed safety Bishop Fitzgerald off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. Because Fitzgerald was poached from another team’s practice squad, he must join the Lions’ active roster rather than Detroit’s practice squad.

The move comes as the Lions continue searching for answers in the secondary after a difficult start to the season.

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Lions add a young safety option

Fitzgerald is a rookie safety who entered the NFL in 2026 after a college path that included Coffeyville Community College, NC State and USC. He finished his collegiate career with the Trojans, earning first-team All-Big Ten recognition in 2025.

Detroit’s interest in Fitzgerald fits the approach Dan Campbell described earlier this week. The Lions were not only evaluating veteran free agents but also looking at promising young defensive backs on other teams’ practice squads who could compete immediately.

The Steelers evidently saw enough to keep Fitzgerald in their system. Detroit now gets an opportunity to develop him on its own active roster.

Detroit’s safety depth needed reinforcements

The Lions have been forced to operate without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, neither of whom is expected to return to practice this week. The situation worsened when Avonte Maddox suffered a foot injury that required season-ending surgery in Buffalo.

Detroit has Chuck Clark, Thomas Harper and Christian Izien available, while the team also recently added veteran Jalen Mills to its practice squad. But Fitzgerald gives the Lions another active-roster option at a position that has been stretched thin through two games.

It is too early to project a major defensive role for the rookie, especially with Detroit preparing for the New York Jets. Still, this is a meaningful move. Brad Holmes and the Lions identified a young safety they believe can help now and potentially offer depth beyond the immediate injury crunch.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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