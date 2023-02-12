Merch
Detroit Lions poach Brett Fischer from Arizona Cardinals

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Detroit Lions have found a new Director of Player Health and Performance as they have hired Brett Fischer away from the Arizona Cardinals.

“First and foremost I want to thank God from whom all blessings flow. I also would like thank Michael Bidwill and the Arizona Cardinals for giving me an amazing opportunity the past 15 seasons. Also a special shoutout of thanks for @spoonerpt and @amdgsports giving me a work home the past few years . You all made me a better clinician and person. Furthermore I could not of done this without my familia, my boys @fischer @haydenfish @elijah_fischer @joshua_fischer12 and my wife @stephaniefischer6 my pride and joy, for their unwavering support and love!!! With all that said I want say that I am honored and proud to announce that I have been named the new Director of Player Health and Performance for the Detroit Lions. Well deserved!”

Detroit Lions

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

Moments after Jurecki tweeted out the message above, Dave Birkett tweeted out the following message regarding Fischer.

“Had someone I respect just text to say this was a huge get for the Lions, that Fischer is extremely respected around the league. Injuries are inevitable in the NFL, but maybe this helps keep the Lions on the right side of the ledger.”

The Lions have certainly dealt with their fair share of injuries over the last couple of seasons, and the hope is that Jerecki can help prevent some of those injuries from taking place.

Super Bowl 2023: How to watch, listen to, and stream Eagles vs. Chiefs (Prediction included)
